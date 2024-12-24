Faber breaks tie in 3rd, Wild edge Blackhawks to end 4-game skid

Jonas Brodin found Faber in the high slot for a shot through traffic to give Minnesota a 3-2 lead.

Kirill Kaprizov and Jared Spurgeon scored, and Yakov Trenin had two assists in his first game back from an upper-body injury for Minnesota (21-10-4) which had lost five of six.

Filip Gustavsson, who played his first game since Dec. 12 after missing the past four with a lower-body injury, made 29 saves.

Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno scored, and Taylor Hall had two assists for Chicago (12-21-2), which has lost two in a row after winning three straight. Arvid Soderblom made 23 saves.

Faber scored at 3:01 of the first period with a rebound in the slot, but Chicago used a coach’s challenge and video review determined goaltender interference occurred when Ben Jones made contact with Soderblom.

Bedard gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 6:47 after retrieving a Mats Zuccarello turnover near the blue line and skating in along the right side.

Kaprizov tied it 1-1 at 11:11. Zuccarello’s shot went off the inside of the post and over to Kaprizov wide open at the backdoor. It was Kaprizov’s 50th point of the season (23 goals, 27 assists).

Nick Foligno put Chicago back ahead 2-1 at 6:16 of the second period with a rebound from a 2-on-1 rush with Frank Nazar. It was Nazar’s first NHL point.

Spurgeon responded 49 seconds later at 7:05 to tie it 2-2, shoveling in a backhanded shot stick side.

Marcus Foligno scored into the empty net at 18:36 of the third period to increase the lead 4-2, but Jason Dickinson made it 4-3 with 33 seconds remaining with Soderblom pulled for the extra skater.