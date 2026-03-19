Blackhawks at Wild projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (25-30-12) at WILD (39-18-12)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Frank Nazar -- Teuvo Teravainen
Andrew Mangiapane -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev
Nick Lardis -- Sam Lafferty -- Landon Slaggert
Alex Vlasic -- Artyom Levshunov
Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk -- Louis Crevier
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro
Injured: Oliver Moore (lower body)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Matt Boldy
Mats Zuccarello -- Ryan Hartman -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Johansson -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink
Nick Foligno -- Nico Sturm -- Yakov Trenin
Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Jeff Petry, Hunter Haight, Robby Fabbri
Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body)
Status report
Brink will return after missing the four games with an upper-body injury. … Marcus Foligno joined the group for the first time since his injury but remains day to day; the forward will miss his 10th straight game. … Eriksson Ek is expected to miss the next two games but there is no timeline regarding the forward's return.