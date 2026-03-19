Blackhawks at Wild projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLACKHAWKS (25-30-12) at WILD (39-18-12) 

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Frank Nazar -- Teuvo Teravainen

Andrew Mangiapane -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev

Nick Lardis -- Sam Lafferty -- Landon Slaggert

Alex Vlasic -- Artyom Levshunov

Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk -- Louis Crevier

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro

Injured: Oliver Moore (lower body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Matt Boldy 

Mats Zuccarello -- Ryan Hartman -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Johansson -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink

Nick Foligno -- Nico Sturm -- Yakov Trenin

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Jeff Petry, Hunter Haight, Robby Fabbri

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body)

Status report

Brink will return after missing the four games with an upper-body injury. … Marcus Foligno joined the group for the first time since his injury but remains day to day; the forward will miss his 10th straight game. … Eriksson Ek is expected to miss the next two games but there is no timeline regarding the forward's return.

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