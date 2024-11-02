Bertuzzi ties it late in 3rd, Blackhawks rally to defeat Kings in shootout

Connor Bedard, Teuvo Teravainen and Ryan Donato scored in the shootout for the Blackhawks (4-7-1), who won for the second time in three games following a four-game losing streak. Petr Mrazek made 37 saves.

Alex Laferriere had two goals, and Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves for the Kings (6-3-3), who had won three straight at home to start the season.

Bertuzzi made it 3-3 at 19:29 of the third period, scoring from one knee at the top of the crease off a centering pass from Donato.

Nick Foligno started the comeback by cutting it to 2-1 at 3:26 of the third. Kuemper couldn’t cover up his shot from the high slot, which dribbled under his pads before he knocked it in with his glove under pressure as Foligno followed up the rebound.

Craig Smith tied it 2-2 at 5:34 with a one-timer from the slot set up by Lukas Reichel, who drove into the offensive zone and slipped a backhanded pass to Smith in transition as Los Angeles was making a line change.

Phillip Danault responded to give Los Angeles a 3-2 lead at 11:48. Kevin Fiala’s shot missed the net and caromed back off the end boards for Danault to stuff in at the left post.

Laferriere gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 3:57 of the first period with a power-play goal, tapping in Anze Kopitar’s pass at the left post.

He then pushed it to 2-0 at 18:37 of the second with a wrist shot from the left circle.