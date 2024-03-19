Blackhawks at Kings

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (19-44-5) at KINGS (34-22-11)

10 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSCH

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Johnson -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Lukas Reichel -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Nick Foligno

Landon Slaggert -- Ryan Donato -- Taylor Raddysh

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Wyatt Kaiser -- Nikita Zaitsev

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: MacKenzie Entwistle, Jarred Tinordi

Injured: Connor Murphy (lower body), Reese Johnson (concussion protocol)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Blake Lizotte -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Trevor Lewis -- Alex Turcotte -- Viktor Arvidsson

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Status report

Kaiser is expected to play after being recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Monday; he has four assists in 23 games this season. … Arvidsson is likely to return after missing 13 games because of a lower-body injury.

