Blackhawks at Kings

BLACKHAWKS (19-44-5) at KINGS (34-22-11)
10 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSCH
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Johnson -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev
Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Lukas Reichel -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Nick Foligno
Landon Slaggert -- Ryan Donato -- Taylor Raddysh
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna
Wyatt Kaiser -- Nikita Zaitsev
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: MacKenzie Entwistle, Jarred Tinordi
Injured: Connor Murphy (lower body), Reese Johnson (concussion protocol)
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Blake Lizotte -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Trevor Lewis -- Alex Turcotte -- Viktor Arvidsson
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
Status report
Kaiser is expected to play after being recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Monday; he has four assists in 23 games this season. … Arvidsson is likely to return after missing 13 games because of a lower-body injury.