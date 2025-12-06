Blackhawks at Kings projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (12-9-6) at KINGS (12-8-7)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, CHSN, KCAL
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach -- Ryan Donato
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Sam Rinzel
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Landon Slaggert
Injured: Nick Foligno (left hand)
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry
Brandt Clarke -- Drew Doughty
Mikey Anderson -- Joel Edmundson
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jeff Malott, Samuel Helenius, Jacob Moverare
Injured: None
Status report
The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate. … Teravainen is questionable to play after he was hit in the face by a puck in the third period of a 2-1 win against the Kings on Thursday. … Los Angeles will carry over the line changes it made in the third period Thursday.