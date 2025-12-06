Blackhawks at Kings projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (12-9-6) at KINGS (12-8-7)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, CHSN, KCAL

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach -- Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Sam Rinzel

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Landon Slaggert

Injured: Nick Foligno (left hand)

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Brandt Clarke -- Drew Doughty

Mikey Anderson -- Joel Edmundson

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Samuel Helenius, Jacob Moverare

Injured: None

Status report

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate. … Teravainen is questionable to play after he was hit in the face by a puck in the third period of a 2-1 win against the Kings on Thursday. … Los Angeles will carry over the line changes it made in the third period Thursday.