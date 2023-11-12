Reinhart has 4 points, lifts Panthers past Blackhawks

Oliver Ekman-Larsson had a goal and an assist, and Evan Rodrigues and Matthew Tkachuk each had two assists for the Panthers (9-4-1). Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves.

Connor Bedard scored two goals for the Blackhawks (5-8-0). The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft had his second consecutive multi-point game after he had two goals and two assists in Friday’s 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Jason Dickinson also scored, and Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves.

Florida opened the scoring just 39 seconds into the first period when Ekman-Larsson one-timed a pass from Reinhart into an open net.

Dickinson scored to tie it 1-1 at 7:04, beating Bobrovsky five-hole from the front of the net.

Reinhart scored a power-play goal to put the Panthers up 2-1 at 11:54.

Bedard’s first of the game tied it 2-2 at 19:04 when he stripped the puck from Panther’s center Kevin Stenlund in the offensive zone and lifted it over Bobrovsky’s glove.

Reinhart made it 3-2 at 7:00 of the second period before Bedard scored to tie it 3-3 at 8:18.

Carter Verhaeghe scored a power-play goal for the 4-3 final at 2:44 of the third period, tucking in a rebound from the crease.