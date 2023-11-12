Reinhart has 4 points, lifts Panthers past Blackhawks

Latest News

Former goalie Roman Cechmanek dies at 52

Cechmanek dies at 52, was goalie for Flyers, Kings
Mitch Marner dog gets toy Maple Leafs fan

Marner's dog Zeus gets new toy from Maple Leafs fan
Global Series Blog Detroit Red Wings Moritz Seider

Global Series Blog: Moritz Seider
Detroit Red Wings coach sees Global Series Sweden as chance to spark season

Red Wings coach sees Global Series Sweden as chance to spark season
Anton Forsberg Ottawa Senators look to get back on track

Forsberg, Senators look to get back on track at Global Series in Sweden
Jay Woodcroft fired as Oilers coach replaced by Kris Knoblauch

Woodcroft fired as Oilers coach, replaced by Knoblauch
NHL Buzz news and notes November 12

NHL Buzz: Bennett returns for Panthers against Blackhawks
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
NHL On Tap news and notes November 12

NHL On Tap: Wild try to find game in playoff rematch against Stars
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Edmonton Oilers Seattle Kraken game recap November 11

Hyman scores natural hat trick, Oilers top Kraken to end skid at 4 
Philadelphia Flyers Los Angeles Kings game recap November 11

Petersen helps Flyers end Kings' 8-game point streak
St. Louis Blues Colorado Avalanche game recap November 11

Schenn, Buchnevich each has hat trick in Blues win against Avalanche
Pierre Turgeon part of Little League, Hockey Halls of Fame

Turgeon’s Hockey Hall of Fame induction follows similar Little League honor
Pierre Lacroix grandson to give Hockey Hall of Fame induction speech

Lacroix to be honored by grandson's Hall of Fame induction speech
Legacy lives on with Borje Salming Courage Award

Zizing 'Em Up: Legacy lives on with Borje Salming Courage Award
Pierre Turgeon excelled far beyond statistics on way to Hall of Fame

Turgeon excelled far beyond statistics on way to Hall of Fame, Ferraro says
Tom Barrasso, Henrik Lundqvist, Mike Vernon unique bond on way to Hall of Fame

Barrasso, Lundqvist, Vernon have unique bond on way to Hall of Fame

Reinhart has 4 points, lifts Panthers past Blackhawks

Bedard scores twice, has 6 points in past 2 games for Chicago; Florida wins 4th straight

Recap: Chicago Blackhawks @ Florida Panthers 11.12.23

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. — Sam Reinhart scored two goals and had two assists for the Florida Panthers in their fourth consecutive win, 4-3 against the Chicago Blackhawks at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson had a goal and an assist, and Evan Rodrigues and Matthew Tkachuk each had two assists for the Panthers (9-4-1). Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves.

Connor Bedard scored two goals for the Blackhawks (5-8-0). The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft had his second consecutive multi-point game after he had two goals and two assists in Friday’s 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Jason Dickinson also scored, and Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves.

Florida opened the scoring just 39 seconds into the first period when Ekman-Larsson one-timed a pass from Reinhart into an open net.

Dickinson scored to tie it 1-1 at 7:04, beating Bobrovsky five-hole from the front of the net.

Reinhart scored a power-play goal to put the Panthers up 2-1 at 11:54.

Bedard’s first of the game tied it 2-2 at 19:04 when he stripped the puck from Panther’s center Kevin Stenlund in the offensive zone and lifted it over Bobrovsky’s glove.

Reinhart made it 3-2 at 7:00 of the second period before Bedard scored to tie it 3-3 at 8:18.

Carter Verhaeghe scored a power-play goal for the 4-3 final at 2:44 of the third period, tucking in a rebound from the crease.