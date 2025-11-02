Bouchard scores in OT, Oilers defeat Blackhawks

Leon Draisaitl sent a pass across the crease, and Bouchard took a quick shot before putting his own rebound away.

Connor McDavid assisted on all three goals, and Draisaitl and Bouchard each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (6-4-3). Stuart Skinner made 27 saves.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Andre Burakovsky scored for the Blackhawks (5-4-3). Spencer Knight made 27 saves.

Draisaitl appeared to put the Oilers ahead 1-0 in the final second of the first period, sending a wrist shot from the right dot through the legs of Knight on the power play. But video review determined time had expired just prior to the puck crossing the goal line.

Draisaitl made it 1-0 on the same power play 54 seconds into the second period on another shot from the right dot, this one a one-timer on a pass out front from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Draisaitl has 12 points (six goals, six assists) on an eight-game point streak.

Bertuzzi tied it 1-1 on the power play at 8:32, when a Connor Bedard shot from a sharp angle went in off his skate at the far post.

Jack Roslovic put Edmonton ahead 2-1 at 17:17, when McDavid found him for a backdoor tap-in past Knight’s left pad.

Burakovsky tied it 2-2 at 3:19 of the third period, cleaning up the rebound in tight after Ryan Greene dug the puck from the boards behind the net and passed it out front to Artyom Levshunov for the initial shot.