Blackhawks at Oilers

BLACKHAWKS (0-1-1) at OILERS (0-1-0)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall -- Philipp Kurashev -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Patrick Maroon -- Ryan Donato -- Andreas Athanasiou
Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic -- T.J. Brodie
Wyatt Kaiser -- Connor Murphy
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Nolan Allan, Lucas Reichel, Craig Smith
Injured: None
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Jeff Skinner -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson
Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Travis Dermott
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Troy Stecher
Injured: None
Status report
The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 2-1 overtime loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. ... Mrazek is expected to start after Soderblom made 33 saves Friday. ... Pickard will start after playing 28:52 in relief of Skinner in a season-opening 6-0 loss to the Jets on Wednesday. ... Dermott and Emberson will swap partners on defense.