Blackhawks at Oilers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (0-1-1) at OILERS (0-1-0)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall -- Philipp Kurashev -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Patrick Maroon -- Ryan Donato -- Andreas Athanasiou

Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- T.J. Brodie

Wyatt Kaiser -- Connor Murphy

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Nolan Allan, Lucas Reichel, Craig Smith

Injured: None

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Jeff Skinner -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Travis Dermott

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Troy Stecher

Injured: None

Status report

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 2-1 overtime loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. ... Mrazek is expected to start after Soderblom made 33 saves Friday. ... Pickard will start after playing 28:52 in relief of Skinner in a season-opening 6-0 loss to the Jets on Wednesday. ... Dermott and Emberson will swap partners on defense.

