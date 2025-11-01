Blackhawks at Oilers projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (5-4-2) at OILERS (5-4-3)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN1, TVAS2, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato -- -- Colton Dach -- Ilya Mikheyev
Landon Slaggert -- Nick Foligno
Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Louis Crevier
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (hip), Jason Dickinson (upper body)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Andrew Mangiapane
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic
Matthew Savoie -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic
Isaac Howard -- Noah Philp -- Curtis Lazar
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Troy Stecher, David Tomasek
Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Alec Regula (undisclosed)
Status report
Mikheyev is expected to return after missing two games with an upper-body injury; he will take the place of Dickinson, a forward, who aggravated a previous injury and was forced to leave a 6-3 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. ... The Blackhawks are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Dach moves over from right wing to center the third line. ... Philp is back in the Oilers lineup in place of Tomasek, a forward. ... Edmonton, which used an 11-forward, seven-defenseman lineup the previous two games, are going back to a conventional 12-6 lineup; Lazar comes in and Stecher, a defenseman, comes out.