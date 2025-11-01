Blackhawks at Oilers projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (5-4-2) at OILERS (5-4-3)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN1, TVAS2, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato -- -- Colton Dach -- Ilya Mikheyev

Landon Slaggert -- Nick Foligno

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Louis Crevier

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (hip), Jason Dickinson (upper body)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Andrew Mangiapane

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic

Matthew Savoie -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic

Isaac Howard -- Noah Philp -- Curtis Lazar

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Jake Walman

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Troy Stecher, David Tomasek

Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Alec Regula (undisclosed)

Status report

Mikheyev is expected to return after missing two games with an upper-body injury; he will take the place of Dickinson, a forward, who aggravated a previous injury and was forced to leave a 6-3 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. ... The Blackhawks are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Dach moves over from right wing to center the third line. ... Philp is back in the Oilers lineup in place of Tomasek, a forward. ... Edmonton, which used an 11-forward, seven-defenseman lineup the previous two games, are going back to a conventional 12-6 lineup; Lazar comes in and Stecher, a defenseman, comes out.