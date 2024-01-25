Blackhawks at Oilers

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (14-32-2) at OILERS (27-15-1)

9 p.m. TVAS, SN1, NBCSCH

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Phillip Kurashev -- Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Rem Pitlick -- Mackenzie Entwistle -- Ryan Donato

Boris Katchouk -- Zach Sanford -- Reese Johnson

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi -- Louis Crevier

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Cole Guttman, Isaak Phillips, Lukas Reichel

Injured: None

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Warren Foegele

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Connor Brown

Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Sam Gagner

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Philip Kemp, Corey Perry

Injured: None

Status report

Mrazek will start for the third time in four games after sitting Wednesday against the Seattle Kraken … The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate Thursday … Draisaitl and Nugent-Hopkins swap spots on the Oilers' top two lines … Perry, a forward who signed a contract on Monday, has yet to play. … Pickard will start for the first time in six games.

Latest News

Senators 'may have an opportunity' heading up to Trade Deadline, GM says

Bonino placed on waivers by Rangers

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Heiskanen to return for Stars against Ducks

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 25

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games

NHL On Tap: Oilers can push winning streak to 15, equal 3rd-longest in history

McLellan takes responsibility for Kings’ ongoing struggles

Kraken score 6, ease past Blackhawks to end 4-game skid

Sabres score 4 straight, rally past Kings

Schenn scores in OT, Blues defeat Canucks for 3rd straight win

MacKinnon scores 4 goals in Avalanche win against Capitals

Super 16: Bruins reclaim No. 1; Lightning enter power rankings 

5 things learned from 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game