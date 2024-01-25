Blackhawks at Oilers

BLACKHAWKS (14-32-2) at OILERS (27-15-1)
9 p.m. TVAS, SN1, NBCSCH
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Phillip Kurashev -- Taylor Raddysh
Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Rem Pitlick -- Mackenzie Entwistle -- Ryan Donato
Boris Katchouk -- Zach Sanford -- Reese Johnson
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna
Jarred Tinordi -- Louis Crevier
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Cole Guttman, Isaak Phillips, Lukas Reichel
Injured: None
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Warren Foegele
Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Connor Brown
Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Sam Gagner
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Philip Kemp, Corey Perry
Injured: None
Status report
Mrazek will start for the third time in four games after sitting Wednesday against the Seattle Kraken … The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate Thursday … Draisaitl and Nugent-Hopkins swap spots on the Oilers' top two lines … Perry, a forward who signed a contract on Monday, has yet to play. … Pickard will start for the first time in six games.