Blackhawks at Oilers

BLACKHAWKS (14-32-2) at OILERS (27-15-1)

9 p.m. TVAS, SN1, NBCSCH

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Phillip Kurashev -- Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Rem Pitlick -- Mackenzie Entwistle -- Ryan Donato

Boris Katchouk -- Zach Sanford -- Reese Johnson

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi -- Louis Crevier

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Cole Guttman, Isaak Phillips, Lukas Reichel

Injured: None

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Warren Foegele

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Connor Brown

Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Sam Gagner

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Philip Kemp, Corey Perry

Injured: None

Status report

Mrazek will start for the third time in four games after sitting Wednesday against the Seattle Kraken … The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate Thursday … Draisaitl and Nugent-Hopkins swap spots on the Oilers' top two lines … Perry, a forward who signed a contract on Monday, has yet to play. … Pickard will start for the first time in six games.