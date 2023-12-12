Blackhawks at Oilers 

BLACKHAWKS (9-17-1) at OILERS (12-12-1)
10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, ESPN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Tyler Johnson -- Cole Guttman -- Taylor Raddysh
Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Ryan Donato
Lukas Reichel -- Mackenzie Entwistle -- Joey Anderson
Filip Roos -- Connor Murphy
Isaak Phillips -- Niikita Zaitsev
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Reese Johnson, Boris Katchouk, Jared Tinordi
Injured: Seth Jones (upper body)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Connor Brown
Mattias Janmark -- Ryan McLeod -- Warren Foegele
Sam Gagner -- James Hamblin -- Derek Ryan
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Adam Erne, Ben Gleason
Injured: None
Status report
Jones, a defenseman, did not make the trip after getting what Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson called “jammed up” in the third period of a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday; Roos will take his place. ... Donato will return after missing two games with an illness, which will is back from illness, which will bump Reese Johnson, a forward, out of the lineup. ... Mrazek will start after Soderblom made 23 saves against Washington. ... Skinner will make his eighth start in nine games after Pickard made 25 saves in a 4-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.