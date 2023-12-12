Blackhawks at Oilers 

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com

BLACKHAWKS (9-17-1) at OILERS (12-12-1)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, ESPN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Tyler Johnson -- Cole Guttman -- Taylor Raddysh

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Ryan Donato

Lukas Reichel -- Mackenzie Entwistle -- Joey Anderson

Filip Roos -- Connor Murphy

Isaak Phillips -- Niikita Zaitsev

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Reese Johnson, Boris Katchouk, Jared Tinordi

Injured: Seth Jones (upper body)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Connor Brown

Mattias Janmark -- Ryan McLeod -- Warren Foegele

Sam Gagner -- James Hamblin -- Derek Ryan

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Adam Erne, Ben Gleason

Injured: None

Status report

Jones, a defenseman, did not make the trip after getting what Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson called “jammed up” in the third period of a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday; Roos will take his place. ... Donato will return after missing two games with an illness, which will is back from illness, which will bump Reese Johnson, a forward, out of the lineup. ... Mrazek will start after Soderblom made 23 saves against Washington. ... Skinner will make his eighth start in nine games after Pickard made 25 saves in a 4-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

