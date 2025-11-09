Bedard takes NHL scoring lead, Blackhawks defeat Red Wings for 3rd straight win

Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, extended his goal streak to three and point streak to eight when he scored on a power play 59 seconds into the first period. He has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in his past eight games and 25 this season (nine goals, 16 assists), moving one point ahead of Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) and Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks) for the scoring lead.

Teuvo Teravainen, Tyler Bertuzzi and Andre Burakovsky each had a goal and an assist, and Oliver Moore scored his first NHL goal for the Blackhawks (8-5-3), who went 3-for-3 with the man-advantage.

Dylan Larkin scored, and John Gibson made 15 saves for the Red Wings (9-7-0), who went 0-for-5 on the power play. They’ve lost three in a row and four of five.

Bedard gave Chicago an early 1-0 lead with a wrist shot from the right circle after Larkin was penalized for tripping Bertuzzi 26 seconds into the game.

Larkin tied it 1-1 at 4:19, scoring on a rebound in front after Soderblom made an initial save on Lucas Raymond’s wrist shot from the right circle.

Teravainen put the Blackhawks back in front with a power-play goal at 3:22 of the second period, one-timing Burakovsky’s feed in the right circle to make it 2-1.

Bertuzzi scored a power-play goal at 5:09 of the third period, stuffing it past Gibson at the right post after a pass from Bedard to make it 3-1.

Burakovsky made it 4-1 with an empty-net goal at 16:37, and Moore got his first NHL goal with 16 seconds left for the 5-1 final.