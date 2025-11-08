Blackhawks at Red Wings projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (7-5-3) at RED WINGS (9-6-0)
1 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, CHSN, NHLN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Greene -- Colton Dach
Ryan Donato -- Oliver Moore -- Ilya Mikheyev
Sam Lafferty -- Nick Foligno
Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Louis Crevier
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: None
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (hip), Jason Dickinson (upper body), Frank Nazar (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- J.T. Compher -- Alex DeBrincat
Andrew Copp -- Marco Kasper -- Mason Appleton
James van Riemsdyk -- Michael Rasmussen -- Elmer Soderblom
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Travis Hamonic -- Albert Johansson
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Jonatan Berggren
Injured: None
Status report
Neither team will have a morning skate. … Compher moved to the second line and Kasper to the third line in practice on Saturday. … Nazar left a 4-0 win against the Calgary Flames on Friday in the first period, but Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said he could play Sunday.