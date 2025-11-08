Blackhawks at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLACKHAWKS (7-5-3) at RED WINGS (9-6-0)

1 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, CHSN, NHLN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Greene -- Colton Dach

Ryan Donato -- Oliver Moore -- Ilya Mikheyev

Sam Lafferty -- Nick Foligno

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Louis Crevier

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: None

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (hip), Jason Dickinson (upper body), Frank Nazar (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- J.T. Compher -- Alex DeBrincat

Andrew Copp -- Marco Kasper -- Mason Appleton

James van Riemsdyk -- Michael Rasmussen -- Elmer Soderblom

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Travis Hamonic -- Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Jonatan Berggren

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team will have a morning skate. … Compher moved to the second line and Kasper to the third line in practice on Saturday. … Nazar left a 4-0 win against the Calgary Flames on Friday in the first period, but Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said he could play Sunday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stutzle scores twice, Senators defeat Flyers in OT

Devils host 3 Make-A-Wish kids for practice, game

Devils stay undefeated at home with shootout win against Penguins

NHL Status Report: Hamilton out at least 1 week for Devils

NHL On Tap: Bruins visit Maple Leafs seeking 6th straight win

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Sauvageau again blazing trail as 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame electee

Sauvageau’s vision, leadership led her to Hockey Hall, St-Pierre says 

Dahlin takes leave from Sabres due to personal matter

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Bedard gets 4 points, Blackhawks shut out Flames

Celebrini takes NHL scoring lead, Sharks defeat Jets 

NHL Status Report: Hallander out for Penguins with blood clot

Gagnon's perseverance, passion carried journalist to Hall of Fame

Panarin has 3 points, Rangers win again on road against Red Wings

Kaprizov has goal, assist, Wild cruise past Islanders

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 7