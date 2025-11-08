Blackhawks at Red Wings projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (7-5-3) at RED WINGS (9-6-0)

1 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, CHSN, NHLN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Greene -- Colton Dach

Ryan Donato -- Oliver Moore -- Ilya Mikheyev

Sam Lafferty -- Nick Foligno

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Louis Crevier

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: None

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (hip), Jason Dickinson (upper body), Frank Nazar (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- J.T. Compher -- Alex DeBrincat

Andrew Copp -- Marco Kasper -- Mason Appleton

James van Riemsdyk -- Michael Rasmussen -- Elmer Soderblom

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Travis Hamonic -- Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Jonatan Berggren

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team will have a morning skate. … Compher moved to the second line and Kasper to the third line in practice on Saturday. … Nazar left a 4-0 win against the Calgary Flames on Friday in the first period, but Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said he could play Sunday.