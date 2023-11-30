Blackhawks at Red Wings

BLACKHAWKS (7-13-0) at RED WINGS (11-7-3)
7 p.m. ET; BSDETX, NBCSCH
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Lukas Reichel -- Tyler Johnson --Taylor Raddysh
MacKenzie Entwistle -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Boris Katchouk -- Ryan Donato -- Reese Johnson
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- Isaak Phillips
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Nikita Zaitsev, Anthony Beauvillier
Injured: Cole Guttman (upper body), Jarred Tinordi (oblique), Andreas Athanasiou (lower body), Colin Blackwell (groin)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- David Perron
Jonatan Berggren -- Andrew Copp -- Robby Fabbri
Klim Kostin -- Daniel Sprong -- Christian Fischer
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Justin Holl -- Olli Maatta
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Ville Husso, Jeff Petry, Patrick Kane
Injured: Dylan Larkin (undisclosed)
Status report
Beauvillier, a forward acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, has not yet joined the Blackhawks because of visa issues. … Mrazek will make his second straight start after making 33 saves in a 4-3 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. ... The Red Wings did not conduct a morning skate Thursday following a 3-2 loss at the New York Rangers on Wednesday, but Kane skated on his own; the forward, who signed a one-year contract on Tuesday, is hoping to make his Detroit debut in 7-10 days following hip resurfacing surgery June 1.