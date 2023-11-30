Blackhawks at Red Wings

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (7-13-0) at RED WINGS (11-7-3)

7 p.m. ET; BSDETX, NBCSCH

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Lukas Reichel -- Tyler Johnson --Taylor Raddysh

MacKenzie Entwistle -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Boris Katchouk -- Ryan Donato -- Reese Johnson

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Isaak Phillips

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Nikita Zaitsev, Anthony Beauvillier

Injured: Cole Guttman (upper body), Jarred Tinordi (oblique), Andreas Athanasiou (lower body), Colin Blackwell (groin)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- David Perron

Jonatan Berggren -- Andrew Copp -- Robby Fabbri

Klim Kostin -- Daniel Sprong -- Christian Fischer

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Justin Holl -- Olli Maatta

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Ville Husso, Jeff Petry, Patrick Kane

Injured: Dylan Larkin (undisclosed)

Status report

Beauvillier, a forward acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, has not yet joined the Blackhawks because of visa issues. … Mrazek will make his second straight start after making 33 saves in a 4-3 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. ... The Red Wings did not conduct a morning skate Thursday following a 3-2 loss at the New York Rangers on Wednesday, but Kane skated on his own; the forward, who signed a one-year contract on Tuesday, is hoping to make his Detroit debut in 7-10 days following hip resurfacing surgery June 1.

Latest News

Toronto Maple Leafs Mark Giordano injury status broken finger

Giordano week to week for Maple Leafs with broken finger
NHL betting odds for November 30 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 30
NHL On Tap News and Notes November 30

NHL On Tap: McDavid leads Oilers into Winnipeg climbing scoring race
Women in Hockey: Katie Guay

Women in Hockey: Katie Guay
Washington Capitals Los Angeles Kings game recap November 29

Lindgren makes 38 saves, Capitals end Kings’ 5-game win streak
Seth Rogen performs puck drop at Los Angeles Kings game

Seth Rogen performs ceremonial puck drop before Kings game
Detroit Red Wings New York Rangers game recap November 29

Vesey, Rangers rally in 3rd to defeat Red Wings
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL fantasy hockey spin Detroit Red Wings sign Patrick Kane

Fantasy spin: Red Wings sign Patrick Kane
Top defensemen to watch this season in NCAA

On Campus: Top defensemen to watch this season
Super 16 NHL power rankings November 30

Super 16: Rangers take top spot; Kings, Avalanche on rise
Trophy tracker best goalie Canucks Demko early favorite

Trophy Tracker: Demko early leader for Vezina as top goalie
Montreal Canadiens Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 29

Canadiens score twice late in 3rd, defeat Blue Jackets
Patrick Kane skates with Detroit playing status 7 to 10 days

Kane hopes to debut with Red Wings in 7-10 days
NHL takes part in White House holiday rink opening

NHL takes part in White House Holiday Ice Rink opening