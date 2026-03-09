Heiskanen scores in OT, Stars defeat Blackhawks to push point streak to 12

Heiskanen slipped the puck five-hole on a drive past the net off a feed from Matt Duchene.

The Stars recovered after Connor Bedard tied it 3-3 at 18:40 for Chicago. With Arvid Soderblom pulled for the extra attacker, Bedard’s shot through traffic deflected in off the leg of Dallas defenseman Tyler Myers.

Mavrik Bourque had a goal and an assist, and Nathan Bastian and Justin Hryckowian also scored for Dallas (39-14-10), who are 11-0-1 in the past 12 games. Casey DeSmith made 12 saves.

The Stars had their 10-game winning streak stopped on Friday in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Sam Rinzel also scored for Chicago (23-29-11), who are 1-3-1 since the Olympic break. Soderblom made 28 saves, and Teuvo Teravainen and Frank Nazar each had two assists.

Bertuzzi gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 6:59 in the first period when he tipped a point shot from Artyom Levshunov at the top of the crease.

Rinzel made it 2-0 at 8:41 on a shot from the inside edge of the right face-off circle.

Bastian cut it to 2-1 at 16:40 on a tip play in the high slot.

Bourque tied it 2-2 when his shot from the side of the net bounced off Nazar and through Soderblom’s five-hole just 42 seconds into the third period.

Hryckowian gave Dallas a 3-2 lead at 9:40 on a rebound chance in the slot.