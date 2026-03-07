Blackhawks at Stars projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (23-29-10) at STARS (38-14-10)

6 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Ryan Donato -- Frank Nazar -- Teuvo Teravainen

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Oliver Moore -- Ilya Mikheyev

Landon Slaggert -- Andrew Mangiapane -- Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk -- Artyom Levshunov

Arvid Soderblom

Drew Commesso

Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Nick Lardis

Injured: Spencer Knight (illness)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Michael Bunting -- Justin Hryckowian -- Adam Erne

Colin Blackwell -- Oskar Back -- Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Tyler Myers -- Lian Bichsel

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Ilya Lyubushkin, Kyle Capobianco, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL)

Status report

Knight, a goalie, is not expected to travel with Chicago. ... Commesso and Lardis, a forward, each was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Bunting and Myers each is expected to make his Stars debut; Bunting was acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Thursday and Myers was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. ... Hintz is expected to miss "more than a few days" after being injured during a 5-4 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said Saturday.