Blackhawks at Stars projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (23-29-10) at STARS (38-14-10)
6 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Ryan Donato -- Frank Nazar -- Teuvo Teravainen
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Oliver Moore -- Ilya Mikheyev
Landon Slaggert -- Andrew Mangiapane -- Sam Lafferty
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk -- Artyom Levshunov
Arvid Soderblom
Drew Commesso
Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Nick Lardis
Injured: Spencer Knight (illness)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque
Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn
Michael Bunting -- Justin Hryckowian -- Adam Erne
Colin Blackwell -- Oskar Back -- Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Tyler Myers -- Lian Bichsel
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Ilya Lyubushkin, Kyle Capobianco, Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL)
Status report
Knight, a goalie, is not expected to travel with Chicago. ... Commesso and Lardis, a forward, each was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Bunting and Myers each is expected to make his Stars debut; Bunting was acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Thursday and Myers was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. ... Hintz is expected to miss "more than a few days" after being injured during a 5-4 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said Saturday.