Blackhawks at Stars

BLACKHAWKS (11-22-1) at STARS (20-9-4)
8 p.m. ET; BSSW, NBCSCH, SNP, SNW, SNE
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Anthony Beauvillier -- Jason Dickinson – Taylor Raddysh
Ryan Donato -- Tyler Johnson -- Colin Blackwell
Lukas Reichel -- Cole Guttman -- MacKenzie Entwistle
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Jarred Tinordi – Isaak Phillips
Kevin Korchinski -- Nikita Zaitsev
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Louis Crevier, Reese Johnson
Injured: Seth Jones (shoulder), Joey Anderson (shoulder)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Scott Wedgewood
Matt Murray
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Joel Hanley
Injured: Jake Oettinger (lower body)
Status report
Mrazek is expected to make his sixth start in eight games. ... The Stars held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Wedgewood will make his seventh straight start, his longest stretch this season.