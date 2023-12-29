Blackhawks at Stars

BLACKHAWKS (11-22-1) at STARS (20-9-4)

8 p.m. ET; BSSW, NBCSCH, SNP, SNW, SNE

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Anthony Beauvillier -- Jason Dickinson – Taylor Raddysh

Ryan Donato -- Tyler Johnson -- Colin Blackwell

Lukas Reichel -- Cole Guttman -- MacKenzie Entwistle

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Jarred Tinordi – Isaak Phillips

Kevin Korchinski -- Nikita Zaitsev

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Louis Crevier, Reese Johnson

Injured: Seth Jones (shoulder), Joey Anderson (shoulder)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Scott Wedgewood

Matt Murray

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Joel Hanley

Injured: Jake Oettinger (lower body)

Status report

Mrazek is expected to make his sixth start in eight games. ... The Stars held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Wedgewood will make his seventh straight start, his longest stretch this season.