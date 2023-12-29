Blackhawks at Stars

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (11-22-1) at STARS (20-9-4)

8 p.m. ET; BSSW, NBCSCH, SNP, SNW, SNE

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Anthony Beauvillier -- Jason Dickinson – Taylor Raddysh

Ryan Donato -- Tyler Johnson -- Colin Blackwell

Lukas Reichel -- Cole Guttman -- MacKenzie Entwistle

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Jarred Tinordi – Isaak Phillips

Kevin Korchinski -- Nikita Zaitsev

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Louis Crevier, Reese Johnson

Injured: Seth Jones (shoulder), Joey Anderson (shoulder)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Scott Wedgewood

Matt Murray

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Joel Hanley

Injured: Jake Oettinger (lower body)

Status report

Mrazek is expected to make his sixth start in eight games. ... The Stars held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Wedgewood will make his seventh straight start, his longest stretch this season.

Latest News

NHL EDGE stats: Brayden Point Nathan MacKinnon reach top skating speeds of season

NHL EDGE stats: Point, MacKinnon reach top skating speeds of season
Veterans take center stage prior to Winter Classic

Veterans take center stage prior to Winter Classic
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL Buzz news and notes December 29

NHL Buzz: Giordano back for Maple Leafs against Senators
2024 IIHF WJC roundup day 4 December 29 2023

World Junior Championship roundup: Howard, United States edge Czechia in shootout
NHL betting odds for December 29 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 29
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL On Tap news and notes December 29

NHL On Tap: MacKinnon seeks point in 20th straight game for Avalanche at Blues 
Vegas Chandler Stephenson Winter Classic blog December 29

Winter Classic blog: Chandler Stephenson
Reginald Savage former NHL forward dies at 53

Savage, former NHL forward for Capitals, Nordiques, dies at 53
fantasy-spin-nhl-edge-stats-december-29-2023

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week
Weekes Weekend Watchlist Oilers Kings Bruins Red Wings among highlights

Oilers-Kings, Bruins-Red Wings highlight weekend schedule
3 keys to success for United States against Czechia at WJC

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Czechia at WJC
NHL Morning Skate for December 29

NHL Morning Skate for December 29
Philadelphia Flyers Vancouver Canucks game recap December 28

Flyers score 3 in 2nd, end Canucks point streak at 9
Los Angeles Kings Vegas Golden Knights game recap December 28

Golden Knights hold off Kings to end 4-game losing streak
Edmonton Oilers San Jose Sharks game recap December 28

Oilers score 4 goals in 1st, shut out Sharks
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings