Bedard scores 2 more goals in Blackhawks loss

Latest News

Color of Hockey: Vegas Golden Knights bolster Hispanic outreach

Color of Hockey: Golden Knights bolster outreach to Spanish-speaking fans
Rookie Watch Brink and Hughes among best in Metropolitan Division

Rookie Watch: Brink, Hughes among best in Metropolitan Division
NHL national television schedule for week of November 13-19

23 games to be nationally televised this week
Columbus Blue Jackets New York Rangers game recap November 12

Rangers rally past Blue Jackets in shootout, point streak at 10
Vancouver Canucks Montreal Canadiens game recap November 12

Canucks score 3 in 2nd, defeat Canadiens
San Jose Sharks Anaheim Ducks game recap November 12

Vatrano scores twice in Ducks win against Sharks
Dallas Stars Minnesota Wild game recap November 12

Stars score 7 on special teams, cruise past Wild
Oilers look to respond under new coach Kris Knoblauch

Knoblauch, Oilers see 'a lot of runway left' in season
Kris Knoblauch brings even-keeled approach as new Oilers coach

Knoblauch brings ‘even-keeled’ approach to job as Oilers coach
Henrik Lundqvist has perfect return to ice at Legends Classic

Lundqvist has ‘so much fun’ in 'perfect' return to ice at Legends Classic
Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz out for season

Francouz out remainder of season for Avalanche with lower-body injury
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
Jay Woodcroft fired as Oilers coach replaced by Kris Knoblauch

Woodcroft fired as Oilers coach, replaced by Knoblauch
Chicago Blackhawks Florida Panthers game recap november 12

Reinhart's 4 points lift Panthers past Blackhawks

Former goalie Roman Cechmanek dies at 52

Cechmanek dies at 52, was goalie for Flyers, Kings
Mitch Marner dog gets toy Maple Leafs fan

Marner's dog Zeus gets new toy from Maple Leafs fan
Global Series Blog Detroit Red Wings Moritz Seider

Global Series blog: Moritz Seider
Detroit Red Wings coach sees Global Series Sweden as chance to spark season

Red Wings coach sees Global Series Sweden as chance to spark season

Bedard scores 2 more goals in Blackhawks loss

18-year-old has 6 points in past 2 games, play 'starting to slow down for him'

Bedard scores 2 more

© Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Nick Foligno has played in nearly 1,100 NHL games during his 17-season career, so he's seen his fair share of special talents.

And the 36-year-old thinks that Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard is just getting started.

“You can see the game is starting to slow down for him, which is scary,” Foligno said of his linemate.

“I've played with a couple like that. You call them gamebreakers. They either win you the game or they keep you in a game."

That was the case on Sunday, when Bedard scored two goals for the Blackhawks in a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.

Bedard's first goal came on an individual effort to tie it 2-2 at 19:04 of the first period. He stripped the puck from Panthers forward Kevin Stenlund deep in the offensive zone and quickly lifted the puck over the shoulder of Sergei Bobrovsky from along the goal line.

CHI@FLA: Bedard evens the score with wrister

Then, with Chicago trailing 3-2 at 8:18 of the second period, Bedard picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone, skated down the left wing on a rush and scored glove side to tie the game again.

“He’s got the good, quick release," Bobrovsky said. “He beat me twice. I tip my hat to him.”

The 18-year-old, who was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, now has 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in 13 games this season, including six points (four goals, two assists) in his past two games.

“That’s kind of my goal in games, to try to improve every game," Bedard said. “Not saying get more points than I did the last game, but just feel more comfortable and feel I can make more plays. But I think that just comes with time. Trying to get more comfortable, but there’s been games maybe I could have had a couple points and it didn’t go. But obviously it’s nice to get on the score sheet.

“Hockey is just a natural thing for all of us. Not natural, but we work so hard. For me, that’s kind of where my confidence comes from, is how much time I’ve put into this and how much I’ve dedicated my life to it. So, I think for me it’s just trying to go out there and really be confident in myself and try to make plays, but smart plays.”

Bedard nets 7 goals over his last 6 games

Bedard's efforts haven't necessarily led to wins thus far for the Blackhawks (5-8-0), who are in seventh in the Central Division, but coach Luke Richardson is hoping that will come.

“He just doesn't seem satisfied just getting his one goal every night,” Richardson said. “He is looking for more. That hopefully becomes contagious in our team. We’ve got to push for a little bit more at times. … He’s just got some special qualities. He's starting to find himself in this league.”

Foligno agreed.

"The way he plays and his individual efforts and abilities, you appreciate it because you don't want it to bail you out every night, but those are the guys who can sometimes get you a win that you maybe don't deserve," Foligno said. "I was hoping he was going to get that third one, but it's nice to see him rolling and feeling good about it.”