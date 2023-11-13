Bedard scores 2 more goals in Blackhawks loss

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Nick Foligno has played in nearly 1,100 NHL games during his 17-season career, so he's seen his fair share of special talents.

And the 36-year-old thinks that Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard is just getting started.

“You can see the game is starting to slow down for him, which is scary,” Foligno said of his linemate.

“I've played with a couple like that. You call them gamebreakers. They either win you the game or they keep you in a game."

That was the case on Sunday, when Bedard scored two goals for the Blackhawks in a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.

Bedard's first goal came on an individual effort to tie it 2-2 at 19:04 of the first period. He stripped the puck from Panthers forward Kevin Stenlund deep in the offensive zone and quickly lifted the puck over the shoulder of Sergei Bobrovsky from along the goal line.