Blackhawks at Blue Jackets

BLACKHAWKS (5-11-0) at BLUE JACKETS (4-11-4)
7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NBCSCH
Blackhawks projected lineup
Lukas Reichel -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Nick Foligno -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh
Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Corey Perry
Boris Katchouk -- MacKenzie Entwistle – Reese Johnson
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- Isaak Phillips
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Nikita Zaitsev
Injured: Jarred Tinordi (oblique), Andreas Athanasiou (lower body), Colin Blackwell (groin), Samuel Savoie (femur), Luke Philp (Achilles), Taylor Hall (undisclosed)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Kirill Marchenko
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Patrick Laine
Yegor Chinakhov -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier
Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist
Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Eric Robinson
Injured: Jack Roslovic (fractured ankle), Daniil Tarasov (knee), Damon Severson (oblique)
Status report
Hall will not play and remained in Chicago to be evaluated, Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. The forward played 17:05 in a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. ... Katchouk will replace Hall in the lineup. ... Laine returns after being a healthy scratch for a 5-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. … Boqvist replaces Severson, a defenseman who was injured Sunday. ... Robinson was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. The forward will skate in warmup because there are several players battling illness and there could be game-time decisions, Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said.