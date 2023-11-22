Blackhawks at Blue Jackets

BLACKHAWKS (5-11-0) at BLUE JACKETS (4-11-4)

7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NBCSCH

Blackhawks projected lineup

Lukas Reichel -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Nick Foligno -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Corey Perry

Boris Katchouk -- MacKenzie Entwistle – Reese Johnson

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Isaak Phillips

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Nikita Zaitsev

Injured: Jarred Tinordi (oblique), Andreas Athanasiou (lower body), Colin Blackwell (groin), Samuel Savoie (femur), Luke Philp (Achilles), Taylor Hall (undisclosed)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Kirill Marchenko

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Patrick Laine

Yegor Chinakhov -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

Alexandre Texier -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Eric Robinson

Injured: Jack Roslovic (fractured ankle), Daniil Tarasov (knee), Damon Severson (oblique)

Status report

Hall will not play and remained in Chicago to be evaluated, Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. The forward played 17:05 in a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. ... Katchouk will replace Hall in the lineup. ... Laine returns after being a healthy scratch for a 5-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. … Boqvist replaces Severson, a defenseman who was injured Sunday. ... Robinson was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. The forward will skate in warmup because there are several players battling illness and there could be game-time decisions, Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said.