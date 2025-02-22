Blackhawks at Blue Jackets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (17-31-7) at BLUE JACKETS (26-22-8)

7 p.m. ET; CHSN+, FDSNOH

Blackhawks projected lineup

Landon Slaggert -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato

Philipp Kurashev -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Teuvo Teravainen -- Nick Foligno -- Ilya Mikheyev

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

TJ Brodie -- Ethan Del Mastro

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Nolan Allan

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Jason Dickinson (ankle)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Joseph LaBate

Zach Werenski-- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist), Kevin Labanc (shoulder)

Status report

The Blackhawks will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-5 overtime loss at the St. Louis Blues. ... Chicago activated defenseman Louis Crevier (concussion) from injured reserve and assigned him to Rockford of the American Hockey League. … Jenner will make his season debut after recovering from shoulder surgery. … Marchenko (broken jaw) and Fabbro (concussion) each will return after missing three games. … LaBate, recalled from Cleveland of the AHL on Thursday, will play his first NHL game since March 28, 2017, for the Vancouver Canucks.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Crosby in Penguins lineup against Capitals

4 Nations Face-Off final gets massive ratings across North America

Namestnikov signs 2-year, $6 million contract with Jets

Kaprizov ‘going to be out longer than we originally expected’ for Wild, GM says

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

CHL notebook: Flames prospect Battaglia could become role model on, off ice

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Morning Skate for Feb. 22

NHL Buzz: Matthew Tkachuk unlikely to play for Panthers against Kraken

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin resumes Gretzky chase with Capitals against Penguins

Crosby's childhood coach ecstatic for Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off championship

Lankinen signs 5-year, $22.5 million contract with Canucks

Marner takes step forward with memorable moments for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off