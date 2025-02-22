Blackhawks at Blue Jackets projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (17-31-7) at BLUE JACKETS (26-22-8)

7 p.m. ET; CHSN+, FDSNOH

Blackhawks projected lineup

Landon Slaggert -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato

Philipp Kurashev -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Teuvo Teravainen -- Nick Foligno -- Ilya Mikheyev

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

TJ Brodie -- Ethan Del Mastro

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Nolan Allan

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Jason Dickinson (ankle)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Joseph LaBate

Zach Werenski-- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist), Kevin Labanc (shoulder)

Status report

The Blackhawks will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-5 overtime loss at the St. Louis Blues. ... Chicago activated defenseman Louis Crevier (concussion) from injured reserve and assigned him to Rockford of the American Hockey League. … Jenner will make his season debut after recovering from shoulder surgery. … Marchenko (broken jaw) and Fabbro (concussion) each will return after missing three games. … LaBate, recalled from Cleveland of the AHL on Thursday, will play his first NHL game since March 28, 2017, for the Vancouver Canucks.