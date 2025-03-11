MacKinnon reaches 1,000 points, Avalanche blank Blackhawks for 6th win in row

MacKinnon’s 1,000th point was an assist on the first goal of the game 31 seconds into the third period, a deflection by Artturi Lehkonen. It also extended his home point streak to 20 games.

MacKinnon (362 goals, 639 assists) became the third player in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history to post 1,000 points with the franchise, joining Joe Sakic (1,641) and Peter Stastny (1,048).

Martin Necas and Joel Kiviranta scored for the Avalanche (39-24-2), who swept a six-game homestand for the first time in Avalanche/Nordiques history. Scott Wedgewood made 21 saves in his second shutout of the season and eighth in the NHL.

Spencer Knight made 18 saves for the Blackhawks (20-36-9), who have lost two straight and three of four.

Artyom Levshunov, the No. 2 overall selection of the 2024 NHL Draft by Chicago, made his NHL debut. The 19-year-old defenseman had three shots on goal in 20:55 of ice time.

Necas appeared to score at 7:31 of the first period off a feed from MacKinnon, but the Blackhawks successfully challenged the play for offsides. Video review determined Necas entered the zone before the puck.

Lehkonen gave Colorado a 1-0 lead early in the opening minute of the third period when he redirected Devon Toews’ shot from the blue line far side. MacKinnon had the secondary assist.

Necas extended it to 2-0 at 3:27 with a wrist shot from the left hash marks top shelf over Knight’s glove. MacKinnon recorded the assist to surpass the 1,000-point mark.

Kiviranta scored into an empty net at 19:06 for the 3-0 final.

Jason Dickinson returned for the Blackhawks after missing the past 11 games with a high ankle sprain. He finished minus-2 in 17:16 of ice time.