Blackhawks at Avalanche projected lineups

Blackhawks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev-- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall -- Nick Foligno -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Ryan Donato

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Wyatt Kaiser -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan -- T.J. Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Drew Commesso

Scratched: Andreas Athanasiou, Joey Anderson, Arvid Soderblom (illness)

Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin)

Avalanche projected lineup

Ross Colton -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Logan O’Connor

Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly -- Joel Kiviranta

Chris Wagner -- Ivan Ivan -- Matt Stienburg

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard-- Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Oliver Kylington, Kaapo Kahkonen, John Ludvig

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said he’s sticking with the same lineup as Saturday’s 4-2 loss at the Dallas Stars. … The Avalanche didn’t hold a morning skate following a 5-4 win against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.