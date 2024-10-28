Blackhawks at Avalanche projected lineups
Blackhawks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev-- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall -- Nick Foligno -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Ryan Donato
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Wyatt Kaiser -- Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan -- T.J. Brodie
Petr Mrazek
Drew Commesso
Scratched: Andreas Athanasiou, Joey Anderson, Arvid Soderblom (illness)
Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin)
Avalanche projected lineup
Ross Colton -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Logan O’Connor
Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly -- Joel Kiviranta
Chris Wagner -- Ivan Ivan -- Matt Stienburg
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard-- Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Oliver Kylington, Kaapo Kahkonen, John Ludvig
Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin
Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said he’s sticking with the same lineup as Saturday’s 4-2 loss at the Dallas Stars. … The Avalanche didn’t hold a morning skate following a 5-4 win against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.