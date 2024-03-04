Blackhawks at Avalanche

BLACKHAWKS (15-41-5) at AVALANCHE (37-20-5)
9 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, ALT
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev
Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Nick Foligno -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh
Boris Katchouk -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Anthony Beauvillier
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna
Jarred Tinordi -- Louis Crevier
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Zach Sanford, Isaak Phillips, Reese Johnson
Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Connor Murphy (lower body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor
Zach Parise -- Ryan Johansen -- Jonathan Drouin
Andrew Cogliano -- Chris Wagner -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Bowen Byram
Jack Johnson -- Caleb Jones
Justus Annunen
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Valeri Nichuskin
Injured: Josh Manson (lower body)
Status report
Chicago held an optional morning skate. … Entwistle will replace Johnson, a forward, in the lineup after sitting out a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. … Tinordi will replace Phillips, a defenseman, after missing the game Saturday due to maintenance. … Manson, a defenseman, didn't participate in the morning skate and is doubtful to play. … Nichushkin, a forward, participated in morning skate but won't play. He was cleared by the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program to resume practicing with Avalanche last week.