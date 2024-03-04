Blackhawks at Avalanche

BLACKHAWKS (15-41-5) at AVALANCHE (37-20-5)

9 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, ALT

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Nick Foligno -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Boris Katchouk -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Anthony Beauvillier

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi -- Louis Crevier

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Zach Sanford, Isaak Phillips, Reese Johnson

Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Connor Murphy (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor

Zach Parise -- Ryan Johansen -- Jonathan Drouin

Andrew Cogliano -- Chris Wagner -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Bowen Byram

Jack Johnson -- Caleb Jones

Justus Annunen

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Valeri Nichuskin

Injured: Josh Manson (lower body)

Status report

Chicago held an optional morning skate. … Entwistle will replace Johnson, a forward, in the lineup after sitting out a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. … Tinordi will replace Phillips, a defenseman, after missing the game Saturday due to maintenance. … Manson, a defenseman, didn't participate in the morning skate and is doubtful to play. … Nichushkin, a forward, participated in morning skate but won't play. He was cleared by the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program to resume practicing with Avalanche last week.