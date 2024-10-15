Blackhawks at Flames
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall -- Philipp Kurashev -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Patrick Maroon -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Craig Smith
Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic -- T.J. Brodie
Wyatt Kaiser -- Connor Murphy
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Ryan Donato, Nolan Allan, Lukas Reichel
Injured: None
Flames projected lineup
Samuel Honzek -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Martin Pospisil -- Anthony Mantha
Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Matt Coronato
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley
Injured: Yegor Sharangovich (lower body), Kevin Rooney (upper body)
Status report
Mrazek will make his third start in four games. ... Smith will play in place of Donato, a forward, on the Blackhawks' fourth line. ... Bean replaces Barrie on the Flames' third defense pair.