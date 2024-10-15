Blackhawks at Flames

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (1-1-1) at FLAMES (3-0-0)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall -- Philipp Kurashev -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Patrick Maroon -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Craig Smith

Alec Martinez -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- T.J. Brodie

Wyatt Kaiser -- Connor Murphy

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Ryan Donato, Nolan Allan, Lukas Reichel

Injured: None

Flames projected lineup

Samuel Honzek -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Martin Pospisil -- Anthony Mantha

Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Matt Coronato

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley

Injured: Yegor Sharangovich (lower body), Kevin Rooney (upper body)

Status report

Mrazek will make his third start in four games. ... Smith will play in place of Donato, a forward, on the Blackhawks' fourth line. ... Bean replaces Barrie on the Flames' third defense pair.

