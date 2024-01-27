Blackhawks at Flames

BLACKHAWKS (14-33-2) at FLAMES (21-22-5)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNW, TVAS2, NBCSCH
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Phillip Kurashev -- Taylor Raddysh
Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Lukas Reichel -- Mackenzie Entwistle -- Ryan Donato
Boris Katchouk -- Zach Sanford -- Reese Johnson
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna
Jarred Tinordi -- Isaak Phillips
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Cole Guttman, Louis Crevier, Rem Pitlick
Injured: Connor Bedard (fractured jaw)
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich -- Elias Lindholm -- Matt Coronato
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Connor Zary
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Walker Duehr -- Cole Schwindt -- Adam Klakpa
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Dennis Gilbert -- Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington -- MacKenzie Weegar
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Martin Pospisil (upper body), A.J. Greer (fractured ankle)
Status report
The Blackhawks will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-0 loss at the Edmonton Oiles on Thursday. ... Mrazek will start for the ninth time in 11 games. ... Markstrom will make his third straight start after missing three because of a lower-body injury. ... Flames coach Ryan Huska will debut four new lines, but said they'll "bounce around a fair bit." ... Coleman is expected to play after not participating in Calgary' morning skate Saturday. ... Greer is expected to be out eight weeks after the forward was injured during a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.