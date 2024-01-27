Blackhawks at Flames

BLACKHAWKS (14-33-2) at FLAMES (21-22-5)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNW, TVAS2, NBCSCH

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Phillip Kurashev -- Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Lukas Reichel -- Mackenzie Entwistle -- Ryan Donato

Boris Katchouk -- Zach Sanford -- Reese Johnson

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi -- Isaak Phillips

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Cole Guttman, Louis Crevier, Rem Pitlick

Injured: Connor Bedard (fractured jaw)

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Elias Lindholm -- Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Connor Zary

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Walker Duehr -- Cole Schwindt -- Adam Klakpa

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert -- Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington -- MacKenzie Weegar

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Martin Pospisil (upper body), A.J. Greer (fractured ankle)

Status report

The Blackhawks will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-0 loss at the Edmonton Oiles on Thursday. ... Mrazek will start for the ninth time in 11 games. ... Markstrom will make his third straight start after missing three because of a lower-body injury. ... Flames coach Ryan Huska will debut four new lines, but said they'll "bounce around a fair bit." ... Coleman is expected to play after not participating in Calgary' morning skate Saturday. ... Greer is expected to be out eight weeks after the forward was injured during a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.