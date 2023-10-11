Blackhawks at Bruins

BLACKHAWKS (1-0-0) at BRUINS (0-0-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX

Blackhawks projected lineup

Taylor Hall -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato

Tyler Johnson -- Lukas Reichel -- Taylor Raddysh

Boris Katchouk -- Cole Guttman -- Andreas Athanasiou

Corey Perry -- Jason Dickinson -- Nick Foligno

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy

Jarred Tinordi -- Wyatt Kaiser

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Mackenzie Entwistle, Reese Johnson, Nikita Zaitsev

Injured: Philipp Kurashev (wrist), Colin Blackwell (groin), Samuel Savoie (femur), Colton Dach (ankle), Luke Philip (Achilles)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic -- Matt Poitras -- Morgan Geekie

Milan Lucic -- Johnny Beecher -- Jakub Lauko

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Ian Mitchell, Patrick Brown

Injured: None

Status report

Soderblom is expected to start after Mrazek made 38 saves in a 4-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. … Hall and Foligno each return to Boston for the first time since being traded to Chicago on June 26. ... Ullmark will start.