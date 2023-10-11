Blackhawks at Bruins

BLACKHAWKS (1-0-0) at BRUINS (0-0-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX
Blackhawks projected lineup
Taylor Hall -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato
Tyler Johnson -- Lukas Reichel -- Taylor Raddysh
Boris Katchouk -- Cole Guttman -- Andreas Athanasiou
Corey Perry -- Jason Dickinson -- Nick Foligno
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy
Jarred Tinordi -- Wyatt Kaiser
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Mackenzie Entwistle, Reese Johnson, Nikita Zaitsev
Injured: Philipp Kurashev (wrist), Colin Blackwell (groin), Samuel Savoie (femur), Colton Dach (ankle), Luke Philip (Achilles)
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic -- Matt Poitras -- Morgan Geekie
Milan Lucic -- Johnny Beecher -- Jakub Lauko
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Ian Mitchell, Patrick Brown
Injured: None
Status report
Soderblom is expected to start after Mrazek made 38 saves in a 4-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. … Hall and Foligno each return to Boston for the first time since being traded to Chicago on June 26. ... Ullmark will start.