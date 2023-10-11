Latest News

Pluses, minuses for Blackhawks-Bruins, Avalanche-Kings
Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet
NHL On Tap: Bedard travels to Boston for 2nd game, start of Bruins' 100th season
Howden to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Golden Knights game
Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Sabres to wear 'RJ' patch to honor Jeanneret this season
Ruff signs multiyear contract to remain Devils coach
WestJet NHL Fan Park to be part of 2023 Heritage Classic festivities
Golden Knights start drive for repeat after raising Cup banner
Golden Knights begin championship defense with win against Kraken
Golden Knights raise 2022-23 Stanley Cup championship banner
Bedard looking ahead after memorable NHL debut with Blackhawks
Bedard shows off 'dangerous' skill set in Blackhawks debut
Bedard has assist in NHL debut, Blackhawks rally past Penguins
Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
Karlsson has much in common with NHL great Kelly
Oilers making defense focal point to help dynamic offense this season
Bruins to begin centennial season with red-carpet arrival, home game against Blackhawks

Blackhawks at Bruins

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (1-0-0) at BRUINS (0-0-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX

Blackhawks projected lineup

Taylor Hall -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato
Tyler Johnson -- Lukas Reichel -- Taylor Raddysh
Boris Katchouk -- Cole Guttman -- Andreas Athanasiou
Corey Perry -- Jason Dickinson -- Nick Foligno

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy
Jarred Tinordi -- Wyatt Kaiser

Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Mackenzie Entwistle, Reese Johnson, Nikita Zaitsev

Injured: Philipp Kurashev (wrist), Colin Blackwell (groin), Samuel Savoie (femur), Colton Dach (ankle), Luke Philip (Achilles)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic -- Matt Poitras -- Morgan Geekie
Milan Lucic -- Johnny Beecher -- Jakub Lauko

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Ian Mitchell, Patrick Brown

Injured: None

Status report

Soderblom is expected to start after Mrazek made 38 saves in a 4-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. … Hall and Foligno each return to Boston for the first time since being traded to Chicago on June 26. ... Ullmark will start.