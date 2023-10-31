Video Review: CHI @ ARI – 15:26 of the Second Period

Type of Review: Distinct Kicking Motion

Result: Goal Arizona

Explanation: Video review determined that the puck deflected off of Liam O'Brien’s skate and entered the Chicago net in a legal fashion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, that “a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player’s skate who does not use a ‘distinct kicking motion’ shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players’ skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no ‘distinct kicking motion’ is evident.”