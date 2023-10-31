Video Review: CHI @ ARI – 15:26 of the Second Period

Latest News

Coaches Room NHL Season first 10-20 games about process

Coaches must not overreact to 1st 10-20 games of season
Pandolfo talks life as BU coach, Celebrini in Q&A

Pandolfo talks coaching transition, top 2024 Draft prospect Celebrini in Q&A with NHL.com
Nylander can set Maple Leafs record against Kings

Nylander ‘on a mission,’ can set Maple Leafs record against Kings
Panarin has goal, 2 assists in Rangers OT win against Jets

Panarin has goal, 2 assists in Rangers OT win against Jets
Teravainen scores late in 3rd, Hurricanes edge Flyers

Teravainen scores late in 3rd, lifts Hurricanes past Flyers
Raymond's OT goal lifts Red Wings past Islanders

Raymond's OT goal lifts Red Wings past Islanders
McCann lifts Kraken past Lightning in OT

McCann lifts Kraken past Lightning in OT
Bruins rally for OT win against Panthers, point streak at 9

Bruins rally for OT win against Panthers, point streak at 9
McTavish scores short-handed late, Ducks edge Penguins for 4th win in row

McTavish scores short-handed late, Ducks edge Penguins for 4th win in row
Gibson sustains upper-body injury in Ducks game

Gibson sustains upper-body injury in Ducks win
Duchene scores 1st for Stars, who defeat Blue Jackets

Duchene scores 1st for Stars in win against Blue Jackets
Adam Johnson honored by Ontario Reign

Penguins, Ducks honor Johnson with pregame ceremony
NHL team theme night celebrations

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Gritty holds up emotional support alligator Wally during Flyers game

Gritty holds up emotional support alligator Wally during Flyers game
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Lundqvist steps in net ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic

Lundqvist steps in net ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 4

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Buzz: Bennett could make season debut for Panthers

NHL Buzz: Bennett could make season debut for Panthers

Video Review: CHI @ ARI – 15:26 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: Distinct Kicking Motion

Result: Goal Arizona

Explanation: Video review determined that the puck deflected off of Liam O'Brien’s skate and entered the Chicago net in a legal fashion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, that “a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player’s skate who does not use a ‘distinct kicking motion’ shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players’ skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no ‘distinct kicking motion’ is evident.”