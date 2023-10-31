Latest News

Golden Knights top Canadiens in shootout, point streak at 10
Duchene scores 1st for Stars in win against Blue Jackets
Coaches must not overreact to 1st 10-20 games of season
Pandolfo talks coaching transition, top 2024 Draft prospect Celebrini in Q&A with NHL.com
Nylander ‘on a mission,’ can set Maple Leafs record against Kings
Panarin has goal, 2 assists in Rangers OT win against Jets
Teravainen scores late in 3rd, lifts Hurricanes past Flyers
Raymond's OT goal lifts Red Wings past Islanders
McCann lifts Kraken past Lightning in OT
Bruins rally for OT win against Panthers, point streak at 9
McTavish scores short-handed late, Ducks edge Penguins for 4th win in row
Gibson sustains upper-body injury in Ducks win
Penguins, Ducks honor Johnson with pregame ceremony
NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Gritty holds up emotional support alligator Wally during Flyers game
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Lundqvist steps in net ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic
Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Carcone scores first NHL hat trick, Coyotes ease past Blackhawks

McBain has 2 goals, 2 assists for Arizona; Bedard scores for Chicago

Recap: Blackhawks at Coyotes 10.30.23

By Alan Robinson
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Michael Carcone scored his first NHL hat trick and had an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 8-1 at Mullett Arena on Monday.

The Coyotes (4-4-0) stormed back after Connor Bedard’s goal 28 seconds into the game to rebound from a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, when they gave up a 4-1 lead.

Jack McBain had two goals and two assists, and Sean Durzi and Liam O’Brien each had a goal and an assist. Alex Kerfoot had three assists and Connor Ingram made 30 saves, shutting out Chicago for the final 59:32.

Arvid Soderblom made 15 saves before being replaced by Petr Mrazek (10 saves) with Chicago (3-6-0) trailing 7-1 at 15:26 of the second. They have lost four of their past five games.

Bedard’s fourth goal in nine games made it 1-0 and is tied for the seventh-fastest goal by a player 18 or younger in an NHL game.

Carcone tied it 1-1 at 2:23 with a shot from a tough angle along the goal line.

Josh Brown scored to make it 2-1 at 13:53 before Carcone’s power-play goal extended the lead to 3-1 at 15:55.

Carcone completed his hat trick for a 4-1 lead at 5:00 of the second period. The puck deflected off Carcone’s stick, rolled across the top of the net and down Soderblom’s back into the net.

Carcone, the leading scorer in the American Hockey League last season, had seven goals in 37 career NHL games before his hat trick.

McBain scored from the slot for a 5-1 lead at 6:38, Durzi made it 6-1 at 11:18 and O’Brien pushed it to 7-1 at 15:26. McBain’s second of the night at 10:37 of the third made for the 8-1 final.

