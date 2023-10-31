Carcone scores first NHL hat trick, Coyotes ease past Blackhawks

The Coyotes (4-4-0) stormed back after Connor Bedard’s goal 28 seconds into the game to rebound from a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, when they gave up a 4-1 lead.

Jack McBain had two goals and two assists, and Sean Durzi and Liam O’Brien each had a goal and an assist. Alex Kerfoot had three assists and Connor Ingram made 30 saves, shutting out Chicago for the final 59:32.

Arvid Soderblom made 15 saves before being replaced by Petr Mrazek (10 saves) with Chicago (3-6-0) trailing 7-1 at 15:26 of the second. They have lost four of their past five games.

Bedard’s fourth goal in nine games made it 1-0 and is tied for the seventh-fastest goal by a player 18 or younger in an NHL game.

Carcone tied it 1-1 at 2:23 with a shot from a tough angle along the goal line.

Josh Brown scored to make it 2-1 at 13:53 before Carcone’s power-play goal extended the lead to 3-1 at 15:55.

Carcone completed his hat trick for a 4-1 lead at 5:00 of the second period. The puck deflected off Carcone’s stick, rolled across the top of the net and down Soderblom’s back into the net.

Carcone, the leading scorer in the American Hockey League last season, had seven goals in 37 career NHL games before his hat trick.

McBain scored from the slot for a 5-1 lead at 6:38, Durzi made it 6-1 at 11:18 and O’Brien pushed it to 7-1 at 15:26. McBain’s second of the night at 10:37 of the third made for the 8-1 final.