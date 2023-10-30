Connor Bedard watch: No. 1 pick to face Jack Hughes, Devils this week 

WHAT’S AHEAD THIS WEEK

Bedard will face three teams for the first time this coming week. The Blackhawks at the Arizona Coyotes on Monday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCH+), then have a back-to-back at United Center over the weekend, playing the Florida Panthers on Saturday and the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

MOST INTRIGUING MATCHUP

Bedard vs. Jack Hughes

It could even be Bedard vs. Hughes and Nico Hischier when the Devils come to Chicago on Sunday. Hischier missed the Devils’ game against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday with an upper-body injury he sustained against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Hughes and Hischier know what Bedard is going through this season. Each is a No. 1 pick by the Devils (Hughes in 2019 and Hischier in 2017) and each began his NHL career at age 18. Hughes leads the NHL with 18 points (seven goals, five assists) in seven games and Hischier has two goals in seven games.

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Saturday vs. Florida Panthers

The Blackhawks and Bedard have faced some tough competition this season and it’ll continue with the Panthers, who reached the Stanley Cup Final last season, falling to the Golden Knights in five games. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is 3-3-0 with a 2.88 goals-against average and .906 save percentage in six starts.

EDGE STAT OF THE WEEK

In the Blackhawks’ eight games, Bedard has skated a total 27.24 miles, which is in the 93rd percentile of the NHL.

THEY SAID IT

“I have a couple of goals here but I haven’t thought about that too much. Probably more shots in the other games I didn’t score but obviously good play there (the primary assist from forward Nick Foligno) and tried to get it in the right spot.” -- Connor Bedard after scoring his third goal of the season on Friday