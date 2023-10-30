Connor Bedard watch: No. 1 pick to face Jack Hughes, Devils this week 

Latest News

On Tap: Ducks try to stay hot on road

NHL On Tap: Ducks try to sweep road trip of at least 4 games for 1st time in 10 seasons
Women in Hockey: Sharks Vice President Rosemary Tebaldi

Women in Hockey: Rosemary Tebaldi
Oilers get back to 'who we are' with McDavid in Heritage Classic

Oilers 'got back to our foundation' in Heritage Classic
Kulak, Skinner play outdoors for hometown Oilers 

Kulak, Skinner live dream with hometown Oilers at Heritage Classic
Flames stay optimistic after Heritage Classic loss

Flames vow to turn season around after Heritage Classic loss to Oilers
Heritage Classic blog: Derek Ryan

Heritage Classic blog: Derek Ryan
Oilers defeat Flames at Heritage Classic, end 4-game skid

Oilers defeat Flames at Heritage Classic, end 4-game skid
Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman

Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman
Color of Hockey: Diop seeks Olympic glory with France

Color of Hockey: Diop eyes Olympics with France national women's team
16 NHL games to be nationally televised this week

16 games to be nationally televised this week
McDavid returns for Oilers at Heritage Classic

McDavid returns for Oilers at Heritage Classic
Bratt scores twice, Devils edge Wild

Bratt scores twice, Devils edge Wild
Wilson breaks tie in 3rd, Capitals rally past Sharks

Wilson breaks tie in 3rd, Capitals rally past Sharks
Oilers, Flames show up to Heritage Classic in unique outfits

Oilers, Flames show up to 2023 Heritage Classic in unique outfits
Joe Thornton retires from NHL after 24 seasons

Thornton retires from NHL after 24 seasons
Buzz: Ekblad, Montour return to practice

NHL Buzz: Hischier out for Devils with upper-body injury
Predators sport creative Halloween costumes in latest social media post

Predators sport creative Halloween costumes in latest social media post
Tkachuk scores 2, Senators top Penguins to end skid

Tkachuk scores 2, Senators defeat Penguins to end 3-game skid

Connor Bedard watch: No. 1 pick to face Jack Hughes, Devils this week 

Has 5 points in first 8 games, including two goals against defending Cup champs Vegas

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft, has taken the NHL by storm just three weeks into his professional career. Each Monday, NHL.com will take a look at what Bedard has done and what’s ahead for him with the Connor Bedard watch.

10-30 Connor Bedard watch

© Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WHAT HE’S DONE

Bedard has five points (three goals, two assists) in his first eight NHL games. He scored his second goal in as many games against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Blackhawks’ 4-3 overtime win at T-Mobile Arena on Friday. Bedard became the youngest player and first 18-year-old in NHL history to score in each of his first two games against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

CHI@VGK: Bedard evens game in 1st period

WHAT’S AHEAD THIS WEEK

Bedard will face three teams for the first time this coming week. The Blackhawks at the Arizona Coyotes on Monday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCH+), then have a back-to-back at United Center over the weekend, playing the Florida Panthers on Saturday and the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

MOST INTRIGUING MATCHUP

Bedard vs. Jack Hughes

It could even be Bedard vs. Hughes and Nico Hischier when the Devils come to Chicago on Sunday. Hischier missed the Devils’ game against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday with an upper-body injury he sustained against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Hughes and Hischier know what Bedard is going through this season. Each is a No. 1 pick by the Devils (Hughes in 2019 and Hischier in 2017) and each began his NHL career at age 18. Hughes leads the NHL with 18 points (seven goals, five assists) in seven games and Hischier has two goals in seven games.

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Saturday vs. Florida Panthers

The Blackhawks and Bedard have faced some tough competition this season and it’ll continue with the Panthers, who reached the Stanley Cup Final last season, falling to the Golden Knights in five games. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is 3-3-0 with a 2.88 goals-against average and .906 save percentage in six starts.

EDGE STAT OF THE WEEK

In the Blackhawks’ eight games, Bedard has skated a total 27.24 miles, which is in the 93rd percentile of the NHL.

THEY SAID IT

“I have a couple of goals here but I haven’t thought about that too much. Probably more shots in the other games I didn’t score but obviously good play there (the primary assist from forward Nick Foligno) and tried to get it in the right spot.” -- Connor Bedard after scoring his third goal of the season on Friday