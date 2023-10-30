Blackhawks at Coyotes
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Jason Dickinson -- Lukas Reichel -- Taylor Raddysh
Tyler Johnson -- Ryan Donato -- Corey Perry
Andreas Athanasiou -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson
Kevin Korchinski -- Seth Jones
Isaak Phillips -- Connor Murphy
Jarred Tinordi -- Nikita Zaitsev
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Wyatt Kaiser, Boris Katchouk
Injured: Alex Vlasic (concussion protocol), Taylor Hall (shoulder), Colin Blackwell (groin),
Samuel Savoie (femur), Luke Philp (Achilles)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Logan Cooley -- Travis Boyd
Liam O'Brien -- Jack McBain -- Alex Kerfoot
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Troy Stecher -- Matt Dumba
Juuso Valimaki -- Josh Brown
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Zach Sanford
Injured: Jason Zucker (lower body), Travis Dermott (illness)
Status report
The Coyotes had an optional morning skate. … Vlasic, a defenseman, returned to Chicago on Sunday after being placed in concussion protocol. He was injured during a 4-3 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. Phillips was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League to replace him. … Crouse is expected to play after sitting out a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Friday because of illness. … Dermott, a defenseman, is expected to miss a second straight game.