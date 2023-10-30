Blackhawks at Coyotes

Status report

The Coyotes had an optional morning skate. … Vlasic, a defenseman, returned to Chicago on Sunday after being placed in concussion protocol. He was injured during a 4-3 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. Phillips was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League to replace him. … Crouse is expected to play after sitting out a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Friday because of illness. … Dermott, a defenseman, is expected to miss a second straight game.