Latest News

Adam Johnson honored by Ontario Reign

Ontario Reign AHL team honors Johnson as first star in postgame ceremony
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 4

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Buzz: Bennett could make season debut for Panthers

NHL Buzz: Bennett could make season debut for Panthers
Johnson remembered as 'great teammate' by Penguins

Johnson remembered as 'great teammate' by Penguins
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
Boston has extra motivation for Florida rematch

Bruins see playoff rematch against Panthers as 'not 1 of 82'
Toffoli Johansson Hartman 3 stars of week 

Toffoli leads 3 Stars of the Week
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Blackhawks Connor Bedard to face Devils Jack Hughes this week

Connor Bedard watch: No. 1 pick to face Jack Hughes, Devils this week 
On Tap: Ducks try to stay hot on road

NHL On Tap: Ducks try to sweep road trip of at least 4 games for 1st time in 10 seasons
Women in Hockey: Sharks Vice President Rosemary Tebaldi

Women in Hockey: Rosemary Tebaldi
Oilers get back to 'who we are' with McDavid in Heritage Classic

Oilers 'got back to our foundation' in Heritage Classic
Kulak, Skinner play outdoors for hometown Oilers 

Kulak, Skinner live dream with hometown Oilers at Heritage Classic
Flames stay optimistic after Heritage Classic loss

Flames vow to turn season around after Heritage Classic loss to Oilers
Oilers defeat Flames at Heritage Classic, end 4-game skid

Oilers defeat Flames at Heritage Classic, end 4-game skid
Heritage Classic blog: Derek Ryan

Heritage Classic blog: Derek Ryan
Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman

Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman

Blackhawks at Coyotes

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (3-5-0) at COYOTES (3-4-0)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCH+

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Jason Dickinson -- Lukas Reichel -- Taylor Raddysh

Tyler Johnson -- Ryan Donato -- Corey Perry

Andreas Athanasiou -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson

Kevin Korchinski -- Seth Jones

Isaak Phillips -- Connor Murphy

Jarred Tinordi -- Nikita Zaitsev

Arvid Soderblom 

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Wyatt Kaiser, Boris Katchouk

Injured: Alex Vlasic (concussion protocol), Taylor Hall (shoulder), Colin Blackwell (groin), 
Samuel Savoie (femur), Luke Philp (Achilles)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Logan Cooley -- Travis Boyd

Liam O'Brien -- Jack McBain -- Alex Kerfoot

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Troy Stecher -- Matt Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Zach Sanford

Injured: Jason Zucker (lower body), Travis Dermott (illness)

Status report

The Coyotes had an optional morning skate. … Vlasic, a defenseman, returned to Chicago on Sunday after being placed in concussion protocol. He was injured during a 4-3 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. Phillips was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League to replace him. … Crouse is expected to play after sitting out a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Friday because of illness. … Dermott, a defenseman, is expected to miss a second straight game.