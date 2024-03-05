Blackhawks at Coyotes

BLACKHAWKS (15-42-5) at COYOTES (25-31-5)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCH

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Nick Foligno -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Reese Johnson -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Anthony Beauvillier

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi -- Isaak Phillips

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Zach Sanford, Louis Crevier, Boris Katchouk

Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Connor Murphy (lower body)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Alex Kerfoot -- Jack McBain -- Liam O'Brien

J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba

Sean Durzi -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Josh Brown, Michael Carcone

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body)

Status report

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate following a 5-0 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. … Keller is expected to return after missing four games because of an upper-body injury, but coach Andre Tourigny said the forward still must be evaluated by the medical staff before he's cleared.