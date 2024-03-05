Blackhawks at Coyotes

BLACKHAWKS (15-42-5) at COYOTES (25-31-5)
9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCH
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev
Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Nick Foligno -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh
Reese Johnson -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Anthony Beauvillier
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna
Jarred Tinordi -- Isaak Phillips
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Zach Sanford, Louis Crevier, Boris Katchouk
Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Connor Murphy (lower body)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Alex Kerfoot -- Jack McBain -- Liam O'Brien
J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba
Sean Durzi -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Travis Dermott, Josh Brown, Michael Carcone
Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body)
Status report
The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate following a 5-0 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. … Keller is expected to return after missing four games because of an upper-body injury, but coach Andre Tourigny said the forward still must be evaluated by the medical staff before he's cleared.