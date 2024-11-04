Bedard has 3 assists for Blackhawks in win against Ducks

Isaak Phillips, Teuvo Teravainen, Seth Jones and Ryan Donato scored, and Taylor Hall had two assists for the Blackhawks (5-7-1) in the finale of their five-game road trip (3-2-0). Arvid Soderblom made 37 saves in his first start since Oct. 19.

Chicago was coming off a 4-3 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Brock McGinn and Mason McTavish scored, and Lukas Dostal made 24 saves for the Ducks (4-5-2) in the opener of the six-game homestand.

The Ducks were outshooting the Blackhawks 11-2 when Bedard dropped a pass for Phillips as both crossed the Anaheim blue line with speed. Phillips skated to the top of the right circle before scoring with a wrist shot over the glove of Dostal to give Chicago a 1-0 lead at 12:57.

Phillips was playing in his second straight game after making his season debut on Saturday.

Teravainen scored on the power play with a one-timer from the right circle for a 2-0 lead at 16:44.

Dostal stopped a breakaway by Bedard at 15:55 of the second period, but Chicago went back on the power play at 17:27 and Jones scored on a one-timer from the right circle off another feed from Bedard for a 3-0 lead at 18:05.

The Ducks denied Soderblom his first NHL shutout when McGinn's shot squeezed through his pads and slid across the goal line to cut it to 3-1 at 10:16 of the third period.

The Blackhawks made it 4-1 when Donato knocked a loose puck off Dostal's skate and across the goal line at 17:43.

McTavish scored a power play-goal with Dostal pulled for the extra attacker for the 4-2 final with four seconds left.