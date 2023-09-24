Latest News

Blackhawks season preview: Highly anticipated Bedard era set to begin 

Chicago hopeful No. 1 pick in 2023 NHL Draft can help fast-track rebuild

Connor Bedard CHI season preview

© Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2023-24 NHL season starts Oct. 10. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Chicago Blackhawks.

Coach: Luke Richardson (second season)

Last season: 26-49-7, eighth place in Central Division, did not qualify for playoffs

3 KEYS

1. Connor Bedard’s transition to the NHL

The long-anticipated NHL regular-season debut of Connor Bedard is fast approaching. The 18-year-old center, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, is the most highly touted prospect since Connor McDavid made his debut with the Edmonton Oilers in 2015. There’s a lot on Bedard’s shoulders, who should help fast-track the Blackhawks’ rebuild and has shown he can handle pressure and expectations. Bedard must adjust quickly to the NHL, but Chicago has added veterans to its roster, including forward Taylor Hall, the No. 1 pick by the Oilers in the 2010 draft, to help him through his rookie season.

2. Gelling together

Once again, many new players must adapt quickly to Richardson’s system. Corey Perry won’t have a problem -- he played for the Montreal Canadiens in 2020-21 when Richardson was an assistant there. Hall and forward Nick Foligno, acquired from the Boston Bruins, have played for several teams and are used to adjusting fast. This is Foligno’s fifth NHL team, Hall’s sixth. The Blackhawks got their prized possession in Bedard, now they want to start improving from one season to the next.

3. Healthy and good goaltending

This was a problem for the Blackhawks last season, when Petr Mrazek and backup Alex Stalock both struggled and missed time due to injury. Mrazek was 10-22-3 with a 3.66 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in 39 games (38 starts). Stalock, who signed a one-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Aug. 7, was 9-15-2 with a 3.01 GAA, .908 save percentage and two shutouts. Arvid Soderblom played 15 games for Chicago in 2022-23 because of injuries and fellow prospect Jaxson Stauber played six games. The Blackhawks need better health and better play from their goalies.

Expectations for Connor Bedard's rookie season

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

With the veterans added this offseason, there may not be many open spots at the forward position. There will be competition on defense, however. Wyatt Kaiser and Kevin Korchinski are two top prospects likely to fill them, but there will certainly be competition with others, including Isaak Phillips (16 games) and Alex Vlasic (six), who each played some with the Blackhawks last season.

Most intriguing addition

Lukas Reichel is the most intriguing addition because it’s time he gets a full-time opportunity in Chicago. As general manager Kyle Davidson said Tuesday, Reichel did everything the Blackhawks asked of him with Rockford of the American Hockey League. He also played well with Chicago last season, when he had 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 23 games. The Blackhawks envision Reichel playing center, which comes with responsibilities on both sides of the puck, but they believe the 21-year-old is ready to handle it.

Biggest potential surprise

It’d be a surprise if Korchinski makes the roster out of training camp. The defenseman has the talent. It’s whether the 19-year-old is ready to make the jump to the NHL after an outstanding season with Seattle of the Western Hockey League, where he had 73 points (11 goals, 62 assists) in 54 regular-season games and 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 19 playoff games for the league champions. There’s a chance Korchinski returns to Seattle (an agreement between the NHL and Canadian Hockey League prohibits players under 20 from playing in the AHL) but if he has a good camp, expect him to be on the opening-night roster.

Ready to contribute

Cole Guttman made a solid impression on the Blackhawks when he had six points (four goals, two assists) in 14 games with them last season. Unfortunately, his opportunity was cut short when he had season-ending surgery on his right shoulder March 14. He’s expected to enter training camp healthy and if he gets back to the level he showed last spring, the 24-year-old forward should get more of a chance this season.

Fantasy sleeper

Reichel, LW, CHI (fantasy average draft position: 180.2) -- The No. 17 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft was third on the Blackhawks in points per game (0.65; 15 in 23 games) last season behind forwards Patrick Kane (0.83) and Max Domi (0.82), who no longer play for Chicago. Reichel is likely to have a top-six, first power-play role with exposure to Bedard and bounce-back candidates Hall and Seth Jones. -- Pete Jensen

PROJECTED LINEUP

Taylor Hall -- Connor Bedard -- Taylor Raddysh

Philipp Kurashev -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Lukas Reichel

Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Tyler Johnson

Nick Foligno -- Cole Guttman -- Corey Perry

Kevin Korchinski -- Seth Jones

Jarred Tinordi -- Connor Murphy

Alex Vlasic -- Wyatt Kaiser

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom