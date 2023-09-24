Blackhawks season preview: Highly anticipated Bedard era set to begin 

3 KEYS

1. Connor Bedard’s transition to the NHL

The long-anticipated NHL regular-season debut of Connor Bedard is fast approaching. The 18-year-old center, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, is the most highly touted prospect since Connor McDavid made his debut with the Edmonton Oilers in 2015. There’s a lot on Bedard’s shoulders, who should help fast-track the Blackhawks’ rebuild and has shown he can handle pressure and expectations. Bedard must adjust quickly to the NHL, but Chicago has added veterans to its roster, including forward Taylor Hall, the No. 1 pick by the Oilers in the 2010 draft, to help him through his rookie season.

2. Gelling together

Once again, many new players must adapt quickly to Richardson’s system. Corey Perry won’t have a problem -- he played for the Montreal Canadiens in 2020-21 when Richardson was an assistant there. Hall and forward Nick Foligno, acquired from the Boston Bruins, have played for several teams and are used to adjusting fast. This is Foligno’s fifth NHL team, Hall’s sixth. The Blackhawks got their prized possession in Bedard, now they want to start improving from one season to the next.

3. Healthy and good goaltending

This was a problem for the Blackhawks last season, when Petr Mrazek and backup Alex Stalock both struggled and missed time due to injury. Mrazek was 10-22-3 with a 3.66 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in 39 games (38 starts). Stalock, who signed a one-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Aug. 7, was 9-15-2 with a 3.01 GAA, .908 save percentage and two shutouts. Arvid Soderblom played 15 games for Chicago in 2022-23 because of injuries and fellow prospect Jaxson Stauber played six games. The Blackhawks need better health and better play from their goalies.