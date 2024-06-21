Lindstrom drawing comparisons to Lindros ahead of 2024 NHL Draft

The 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas. The first round will be June 28 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and Rounds 2-7 are June 29 (11:30 a.m. ET; ESPN+, NHLN, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at center Cayden Lindstrom of Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.
Cayden Lindstrom possesses a rare quality making him unique not only among skaters in the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft, but any draft.
The 18-year-old is a powerhouse center with a mean streak, something uncommon in today's draft-eligible players.
"He's one of the best power forwards coming into a draft class that we've seen in a number of years," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said.
It's easy to see why Lindstrom (6-foot-3, 213 pounds) remains a top-10 option in the 2024 draft despite missing 36 regular-season games for Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League because of an injury while recovering from back surgery. He has been No. 3 on NHL Central Scouting's ranking of North American skaters all season.
Lindstrom had 46 points (27 goals, 19 assists), nine power-play goals and 66 penalty minutes in 32 games prior to the back and hand injuries that ended his regular season. His average of 1.44 points per game was the highest by a draft-eligible skater from Medicine Hat in 22 years (Joffrey Lupul, 1.47 in 2001-02).
At the time of the injuries, Lindstrom was on a 12-game point streak (21 points; 13 goals, eight assists). He ranked fourth in the WHL with an average of 0.84 goals per game.
He was on pace to score 57 goals had he played all 68 games this season, and despite the lost time he won the Canadian Hockey League's Top Draft Prospect Award on June 1. Lindstrom found the back of the net in nearly 60 percent of his games (19 of 32) this season, which included eight multigoal games.
"I think from a young age I was always the bigger kid," Lindstrom said. "When I was 14, I put on some muscle and that's when I knew I was going to be a power forward and wanted to add some skill to my game as well, so I worked on my game to get that skill level."