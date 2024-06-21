Lindstrom drawing comparisons to Lindros ahead of 2024 NHL Draft

Lindstrom said he learned at a young age that playing a power game was going to be his calling, but he wants NHL scouts and general managers to know he has other assets to offer.

"I want to prove that I'm more than just a big, fast, power forward," he said. "I want to prove that I have good hockey sense, good hockey IQ, and that I can make good offensive plays and great passing plays as well.

"But from a young age I was always a bigger kid. I was always quick, fast and agile. I've always been that power forward but also have that skill side as well, so I think it all just kind of arranged together."

He developed his game as a pre-teen at Delta Hockey Academy in Delta, British Columbia, about 700 miles south of his hometown of Chetwynd, British Columbia. There he focused on practice, skill development, muscle training and film study. Growing up, he excelled as a shortstop and second baseman in baseball, and in track and field, running a 4.38-second 40-meter dash last summer.

"I think Delta was really good for me," he said, "because it gave me the opportunity to really get my strength up because I was a bit on the thin side coming to the academy when I was 15.

"It really helped build a lot of strength and helped me add muscle, get faster and boost my competitiveness. Seeing all the really good talent there was great as well."

Cayden and his three younger sisters were raised by Tricia, a single mom who is a medical student on track to become a registered nurse. He also is very close to his grandparents.

"My mom's not the biggest hockey fan, but when I'm playing she's definitely watching," Lindstrom said. "Obviously having to raise four kids as a single parent ... she had to do a lot. She's always driven me to a different town just for practice, even in a blizzard, even if she had work the next morning. She took a lot of risks for me, which is something I really appreciated.

"Her core values have always been family first ... let family motivate you and treat people how you want to be treated. I've seen her every day trying to provide for all of us, so I think most of my motivation comes from just watching her."

Lindstrom said he enjoys watching Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempeand Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz.

"I think I play pretty similar to Hintz; we're both skilled power forwards who create a lot off the rush in the offensive zone," Lindstrom said. "I like watching how Matthews shoots and his offensive ability. I just try and take things from their games and add it to my book."

Desjardins, who coached six seasons in the NHL with the Stars, Vancouver Canucks and Kings, said the closest comparable he sees to Lindstrom is Hockey Hall of Fame forward Eric Lindros.

"Cayden has lots of great strengths; he's a dominant physical guy, has some toughness in him, has some meanness in his game, he can really shoot a puck and passes like a pro," Desjardins said. "He can play physical against the bigger guys ... I honestly think the guy closest to him is Lindros from way back. A big-bodied guy who plays hard, can put up points. That's going way back but he does have that power, he does have that ability to kind of explode."

Lindstrom looks to become only the second player born in Chetwynd to play in the NHL. Forward Dody Wood, who played with the San Jose Sharks from 1993-97, is the other.

He intends to improve his skating this summer under the supervision of skating coach Barb Aidelbaum in Vancouver and continue to build his body.

"I think [Aidelbaum] will really help my situation in getting to 100 percent," he said. "I'll work on a lot of mobility stuff and continue working out the right way to make sure I'm healthy."