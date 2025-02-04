Hurricanes at Jets projected lineups

HURRICANES (32-17-4) at JETS (37-14-3)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Mikko Rantanen -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Taylor Hall
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Juha Jaaska -- Jack Roslovic -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Ryan Suzuki, Scott Morrow
Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Tyson Jost (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Rasmus Kupari -- Mason Appleton
Alex Iafallo -- David Gustafsson -- Parker Ford
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Logan Stanley
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Brad Lambert, Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury
Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body), Morgan Barron (upper body)
Status report
The Hurricanes reassigned forward Ryan Suzuki to Chicago of the American Hockey League on Sunday and reassigned defenseman Riley Stillman and recalled Morrow, a defenseman, from Chicago on Monday. … The Jets recalled Ford and Brad Lambert, a forward, from Manitoba of the AHL on Monday, after reassigning them to Manitoba on Sunday. … The Jets are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-4 overtime win at the Washington Capitals on Saturday.