Hurricanes at Jets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
NHL.com
HURRICANES (32-17-4) at JETS (37-14-3)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Mikko Rantanen -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Taylor Hall

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Juha Jaaska -- Jack Roslovic -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Ryan Suzuki, Scott Morrow

Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Tyson Jost (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Rasmus Kupari -- Mason Appleton

Alex Iafallo -- David Gustafsson -- Parker Ford

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Logan Stanley

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Brad Lambert, Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury

Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body), Morgan Barron (upper body)

Status report

The Hurricanes reassigned forward Ryan Suzuki to Chicago of the American Hockey League on Sunday and reassigned defenseman Riley Stillman and recalled Morrow, a defenseman, from Chicago on Monday. … The Jets recalled Ford and Brad Lambert, a forward, from Manitoba of the AHL on Monday, after reassigning them to Manitoba on Sunday. … The Jets are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-4 overtime win at the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

