Coach’s Challenges: CAR @ WPG – 16:19 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Winnipeg

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – goal Winnipeg

Explanation:

Video review determined Rasmus Kupari was making a play on the loose puck in the crease, and therefore, did not constitute goaltender interference. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.7 which states, in part, the goal on the ice should have been allowed because "in a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed."