Lindgren, Capitals get back on track with win against Hurricanes

Connor McMichael, Aliaksei Protas and Jakub Vrana scored for the Capitals (22-8-2), who had lost two in a row after winning four straight.

“I think we did a good job being ready for this one,” Protas said. “We knew what to expect and we were ready. We did a great job from the start dealing with the breakouts and when something didn’t work, [Lindgren] was there for us. That’s a big win for our team.”

Seth Jarvis scored for the Hurricanes (20-11-1), who had won two in a row and have lost six straight road games (0-5-1). Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves.

“We were good at times, but just not for the full 60 (minutes),” Carolina forward Tyson Jost said. “That one stings. It's tough because you do it right for so long, but then there's just a couple little lapses and it kind of bites you. It was a good game, a playoff-like game, but that one stings."