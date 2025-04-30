Panthers can close out Eastern 1st Round in Game 5 with Battle of Florida at new heights

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week zeroes in on the Eastern Conference First Round between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers while recalling the birth of each franchise and how each grew to energize hockey's popularity in the Sunshine State.

The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning are rivals, and that's a good thing.

All you have to do is ask Panthers forward Brad Marchand, who learned about the Battle of Florida after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7.

"The rivalry is very emotional," Marchand said. "We just hate them more and more every time we play them. When the series started, I could feel the emotion the minute I walked into our room."

The Panthers lead the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round 3-1 with Game 5 at Amalie Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS, ESPN2, TVAS2, SN360), the defending Stanley Cup champions one win from advancing after Aaron Ekblad and Seth Jones scored 11 seconds apart late in the third period to spark a 4-2 victory in Game 4 on Monday.

On the ropes, the Lightning must win at home without forward Brandon Hagel, a 35-goal scorer ruled out for Game 5 after he was hit along the boards by Ekblad at 11:26 of the second period in Game 4.

Ekblad was suspended two games for elbowing by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday. His suspension will begin in Game 5.

"It's definitely kind of a tough spot being down 3-1," Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak said Tuesday. "We'd rather be on the opposite side of that, but it's hockey and that's why people love it. We know we have a great group of guys here. We know how to play, and I think we have a really good hockey team. As I said earlier, we have to focus game by game. It's a long series, nothing is done."

More than 19,000 fans will exercise their vocal cords in the latest chapter of a rivalry that never could have been imagined 33 years ago when the NHL planted teams in Miami and St. Petersburg, Florida.

"These two teams have grown to the point where each is a Stanley Cup contender," said Larry Hirsch, the Lightning's original radio voice. "The Lightning have won three championships (2004, '20, '21) and now the Panthers are defending their title. This year, they ran neck and neck down the homestretch."

Each team won 47 games and Tampa Bay finished second in the Atlantic Division with 102 points, four ahead of Florida and six behind the first-place Toronto Maple Leafs.

"It would be hard for any two rivals to get much closer than that," Hirsch said, "which is another reason why this rivalry is so keen."

Sam Reinhart led the Panthers with 39 goals and 81 points. His four points (one goal, three assists) in the series are tied with captain Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett, who with Carter Verhaeghe and Evan Rodrigues comprise one of the League's best forward units.