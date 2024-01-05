Hurricanes at Capitals

HURRICANES (21-13-4) at CAPITALS (18-12-6)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Stefan Noesen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Brendan Lemieux

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Jesper Fast (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty -- Dylan Strome -- Hendrix Lapierre

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Joel Edmundson -- Ethan Bear

Trevor van Riemsdyk -- Nick Jensen

Darcy Kuemper

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), T.J. Oshie (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body), Rasmus Sandin (illness)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Oshie, a forward, has returned to his home in Minnesota for treatment. … Lindgren went through a full workout Friday and the goalie could be activated from injured reserve Sunday ahead of the Capitals game against the Los Angeles Kings. … Milano skated in a non-contact jersey but the forward will not play.