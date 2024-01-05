Hurricanes at Capitals

HURRICANES (21-13-4) at CAPITALS (18-12-6)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen
Stefan Noesen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Brendan Lemieux
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Antti Raanta
Scratched: Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Jesper Fast (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson
Max Pacioretty -- Dylan Strome -- Hendrix Lapierre
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Joel Edmundson -- Ethan Bear
Trevor van Riemsdyk -- Nick Jensen
Darcy Kuemper
Hunter Shepard
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), T.J. Oshie (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body), Rasmus Sandin (illness)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Oshie, a forward, has returned to his home in Minnesota for treatment. … Lindgren went through a full workout Friday and the goalie could be activated from injured reserve Sunday ahead of the Capitals game against the Los Angeles Kings. … Milano skated in a non-contact jersey but the forward will not play.