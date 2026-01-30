Hurricanes at Capitals projected lineups

HURRICANES (33-15-5) at CAPITALS (26-22-7)
5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Joel Nystrom
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), William Carrier (undisclosed)
Capitals projected lineup
Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Ryan Leonard
Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson
Alex Ovechkin -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Anthony Beauvillier
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Rasmus Sandin -- Declan Chisholm
Logan Thompson
Clay Stevenson
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Dylan McIlrath
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (abdomen), Matt Roy (lower body), Charlie Lindgren (lower body)
Status report
The Capitals did not practice Friday. ... Lindgren was injured late in overtime of a 4-3 shootout win against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, and the goalie had to be helped off the ice after the game. … Thompson missed the game Thursday and is day-to-day after he had his mask knocked off by a shot by Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn during the second period of a 5-1 loss Tuesday.