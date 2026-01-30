Hurricanes at Capitals projected lineups

HURRICANES (33-15-5) at CAPITALS (26-22-7)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Joel Nystrom

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), William Carrier (undisclosed)

Capitals projected lineup

Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Ryan Leonard

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Alex Ovechkin -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Anthony Beauvillier

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Rasmus Sandin -- Declan Chisholm

Logan Thompson

Clay Stevenson

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Dylan McIlrath

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (abdomen), Matt Roy (lower body), Charlie Lindgren (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals did not practice Friday. ... Lindgren was injured late in overtime of a 4-3 shootout win against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, and the goalie had to be helped off the ice after the game. … Thompson missed the game Thursday and is day-to-day after he had his mask knocked off by a shot by Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn during the second period of a 5-1 loss Tuesday.