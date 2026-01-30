Hurricanes at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

HURRICANES (33-15-5) at CAPITALS (26-22-7)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Joel Nystrom

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), William Carrier (undisclosed)

Capitals projected lineup

Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Ryan Leonard

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Alex Ovechkin -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Anthony Beauvillier

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Rasmus Sandin -- Declan Chisholm

Logan Thompson

Clay Stevenson

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Dylan McIlrath

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (abdomen), Matt Roy (lower body), Charlie Lindgren (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals did not practice Friday. ... Lindgren was injured late in overtime of a 4-3 shootout win against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, and the goalie had to be helped off the ice after the game. … Thompson missed the game Thursday and is day-to-day after he had his mask knocked off by a shot by Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn during the second period of a 5-1 loss Tuesday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 30

Jack Hughes still being evaluated for lower-body injury sustained in Devils win

NHL Status Report: E. Lindholm, Zacha to miss Stadium Series for Bruins

NHL EDGE stats behind record 30 hat tricks in January

NHL EDGE stats to watch for in 2026 Stadium Series

Hard-working Kucherov leads Lightning into Stadium Series vs. Bruins 

NHL EDGE stats behind Kane's points record among U.S.-born players

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for today

Raymond emerging as star for Red Wings, hopes to do same for Team Sweden

NHL On Tap: Werenski, resurgent Blue Jackets on roll, visit Blackhawks

Zibanejad dreams of Olympic glory with Sweden during rebound season with Rangers 

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Tolopilo makes 32 saves, Canucks shut out Ducks

Wright scores 2, Kraken defeat Maple Leafs for 3rd win in row

Stars win in shootout after Golden Knights rally from 3 down in 3rd

Hyman scores in OT, Oilers rally from 3 down in 3rd to top Sharks

Lightning 'can't wait' for Stadium Series amid red-hot stretch