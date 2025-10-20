Hurricanes at Golden Knights projected lineups

HURRICANES (5-0-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (4-0-2)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson

K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Alexander Nikishin -- Charles Alexis Legault

Mike Reilly -- Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Mark Jankowski

Injured: Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Brandon Saad

Reilly Smith -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: None

Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Brett Howden (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)

Status Report

Gostisbehere will not play after "tweaking something" in the Hurricanes' 4-3 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said he doesn't think the injury is serious and that the defenseman will remain on the road trip. … Legault will make his NHL debut. ... Stone, a forward, is week to week after he was injured in a 6-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Saad moves into the captain's place on the top line. ... Hanifin, a defenseman, will miss his sixth straight game. .. Howden will miss his fourth straight, but the forward skated as an extra in the morning.