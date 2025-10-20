Hurricanes at Golden Knights projected lineups

HURRICANES (5-0-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (4-0-2)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS
Hurricanes projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin -- Charles Alexis Legault
Mike Reilly -- Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Mark Jankowski
Injured: Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Brandon Saad
Reilly Smith -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Mitch Marner
Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: None
Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed), Brett Howden (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)
Status Report
Gostisbehere will not play after "tweaking something" in the Hurricanes' 4-3 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said he doesn't think the injury is serious and that the defenseman will remain on the road trip. … Legault will make his NHL debut. ... Stone, a forward, is week to week after he was injured in a 6-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Saad moves into the captain's place on the top line. ... Hanifin, a defenseman, will miss his sixth straight game. .. Howden will miss his fourth straight, but the forward skated as an extra in the morning.