Hurricanes at Utah projected lineups

HURRICANES (11-3-0) at UTAH (6-6-3)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andre Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier

Tyson Jost -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Seth Jarvis, Frederik Andersen

Injured: None

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Alexander Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Lawson Crouse

Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Jusso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Ian Cole -- Maveric Lamoureux

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Robert Bortuzzo, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Utah held an optional skate Wednesday after practicing Tuesday. ... Bjugstad will skate on Utah’s top line with Keller and Schmaltz.