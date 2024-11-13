Hurricanes at Utah projected lineups

HURRICANES (11-3-0) at UTAH (6-6-3)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andre Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier
Tyson Jost -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Seth Jarvis, Frederik Andersen
Injured: None
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Alexander Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta
Jusso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Ian Cole -- Maveric Lamoureux
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Robert Bortuzzo, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
Utah held an optional skate Wednesday after practicing Tuesday. ... Bjugstad will skate on Utah’s top line with Keller and Schmaltz.