Hurricanes at Lightning projected lineups

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Juha Jaaska

Eric Robinson -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Ty Smith -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Dustin Tokarski

Scratched: Ty Smith, William Carrier

Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Conor Geekie

Mitchell Chaffee -- Nick Paul -- Michael Eyssimont

Gage Goncalves -- Luke Glendening -- Zemgus Girgensons

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)

Status report

Kotchetkov is excepted to start after Tokarski made 16 saves in a 4-3 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. ... Vasilevskiy is expected to start after Johansson made 22 saves in a 4-1 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. ... There were no other announced lineup changes.