Hurricanes at Lightning projected lineups
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Juha Jaaska
Eric Robinson -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Ty Smith -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Dustin Tokarski
Scratched: Ty Smith, William Carrier
Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body)
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Conor Geekie
Mitchell Chaffee -- Nick Paul -- Michael Eyssimont
Gage Goncalves -- Luke Glendening -- Zemgus Girgensons
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Cam Atkinson
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)
Status report
Kotchetkov is excepted to start after Tokarski made 16 saves in a 4-3 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. ... Vasilevskiy is expected to start after Johansson made 22 saves in a 4-1 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. ... There were no other announced lineup changes.