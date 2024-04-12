Hurricanes at Blues

HURRICANES (50-22-7) at BLUES (42-32-5)
8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSMW, NHLN, TVAS
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Teuvo Teravainen
Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Brendan Lemieux, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Tony DeAngelo, Scott Morrow, Spencer Martin
Injured: None
Blues projected lineup
Zack Bolduc -- Robert Thomas -- Brayden Schenn
Brandon Saad -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko -- Zach Dean -- Kasperi Kapanen
Nathan Walker -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Sammy Blais
Scott Perunovich -- Colton Parayko
Nick Leddy -- Matthew Kessel
Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Kevin Hayes
Injured: Torey Krug (upper body), Justin Faulk (upper body), Jake Neighbours (upper body)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Friday. ... Andersen is expected to start after Kochetkov made 22 saves in a 4-1 win at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday; the goalies have alternated starts the past 18 games since Andersen returned to the lineup March 7. ... Neighbours, a forward, will miss his third straight game. ... Krug is day to day; the defenseman did not play after the second period of a 5-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday and will be replaced by Scandella. ... Hayes, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the third time in four games. ... Binnington will alternate starts with Hofer for the fifth straight game.