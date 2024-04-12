Hurricanes at Blues

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (50-22-7) at BLUES (42-32-5)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSMW, NHLN, TVAS

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Jordan Martinook -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Teuvo Teravainen

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Brendan Lemieux, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Tony DeAngelo, Scott Morrow, Spencer Martin

Injured: None

Blues projected lineup

Zack Bolduc -- Robert Thomas -- Brayden Schenn

Brandon Saad -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Zach Dean -- Kasperi Kapanen

Nathan Walker -- Nikita Alexandrov -- Sammy Blais

Scott Perunovich -- Colton Parayko

Nick Leddy -- Matthew Kessel

Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Kevin Hayes

Injured: Torey Krug (upper body), Justin Faulk (upper body), Jake Neighbours (upper body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Friday. ... Andersen is expected to start after Kochetkov made 22 saves in a 4-1 win at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday; the goalies have alternated starts the past 18 games since Andersen returned to the lineup March 7. ... Neighbours, a forward, will miss his third straight game. ... Krug is day to day; the defenseman did not play after the second period of a 5-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday and will be replaced by Scandella. ... Hayes, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the third time in four games. ... Binnington will alternate starts with Hofer for the fifth straight game.

