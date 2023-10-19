Hurricanes at Kraken

HURRICANES (3-1-0) at KRAKEN (0-3-1)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Teuvo Teravainen -- Martin Necas

Stefan Noesen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Seth Jarvis

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Brendan Lemieux -- Jack Drury

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Tony DeAngelo

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Pyotr Kochetkov

Injured: Sebastian Aho (upper body), Andrei Svechnikov (lower body), Ryan Suzuki (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alexander Wennberg -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Devin Shore, Jaycob Megna

Injured: Brandon Tanev (lower body)

Status report

Raanta is expected to start after making 12 saves in relief of Andersen in a 6-3 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday; Andersen took a high shot the mask 5:27 into the game. ... Kochetkov, a goalie, was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... With Aho, a center, still out, the Hurricanes are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Daccord is expected to start after Grubauer made 24 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. ... Shore, a forward, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the AHL on Thursday.