Hurricanes at Kraken

HURRICANES (3-1-0) at KRAKEN (0-3-1)
10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Michael Bunting -- Teuvo Teravainen -- Martin Necas
Stefan Noesen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Brendan Lemieux -- Jack Drury
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Tony DeAngelo
Antti Raanta
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Pyotr Kochetkov
Injured: Sebastian Aho (upper body), Andrei Svechnikov (lower body), Ryan Suzuki (upper body)
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Alexander Wennberg -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Devin Shore, Jaycob Megna
Injured: Brandon Tanev (lower body)
Status report
Raanta is expected to start after making 12 saves in relief of Andersen in a 6-3 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday; Andersen took a high shot the mask 5:27 into the game. ... Kochetkov, a goalie, was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... With Aho, a center, still out, the Hurricanes are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Daccord is expected to start after Grubauer made 24 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. ... Shore, a forward, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the AHL on Thursday.