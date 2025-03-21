Hurricanes defeat Sharks for 8th straight win

William Eklund scored the only goal for the Sharks (18-42-9), who are 1-4-0 on an eight-game homestand. Georgi Romanov made 26 saves in his first NHL start.

"I didn't mind our game," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "I think the three goals [against] were preventable, that was the frustrating part."

Eklund gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 13:00 of the first period with a short-handed goal. Skating in on a 2-on-1, Eklund was tripped up by the stick of Brent Burns as he attempted to toe-drag the defenseman. Eklund then went crashing into the post, but the puck also went into the net past the left pad of Andersen.

"I had no clue when it went in," Eklund said. "Strangest goal I've ever scored, but yeah, those count."