Coach’s Challenge: CAR @ SJS – 13:05 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: San Jose

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Carolina

Explanation: Video review determined that Carolina’s Jackson Blake preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 6:57 (13:03 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Connor, Jets defeat short-handed Oilers in OT

Utah Hockey Club scores final 3 goals, pulls away from Sabres

McDavid sustains lower-body injury for Oilers in OT loss to Jets

Hurricanes defeat Sharks for 8th straight win

Ovechkin’s Gretzky chase ‘a massive benefit’ for Capitals this season

Dorofeyev gets hat trick, Golden Knights cruise past Bruins

Lightning edge Stars in shootout for 3rd win in row

Islanders recover to top Canadiens in OT, gain on them in East

Moore, Turcotte score, Kings hold off Blackhawks

Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher program fan voting underway

Broberg’s OT goal lifts Blues past Canucks for 4th straight win

Kent Johnson helping to fuel playoff push for Blue Jackets

Wolf talks Flames playoff expectations, Calder Trophy possibility in Q&A with NHL.com

NHL Draft notebook: West to make decision on future sport before Combine

Unmasked: Maintaining game rhythm, confidence key to surviving as backup NHL goalie

Crosby on cusp of NHL record 20th season averaging at least point per game

Tel Aviv, Jerusalem to make Israel hockey history at UBS Arena

Gibson makes 33 saves in return, Ducks defeat Predators