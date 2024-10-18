Hurricanes at Penguins

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (1-1-0) at PENGUINS (3-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSO, NHLN

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Jack Roslovic -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier

Eric Robinson -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: None

Injured: Riley Stillman (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Drew O'Connor -- Lars Eller -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Kevin Hayes -- Cody Glass -- Noel Acciari

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Jack St. Ivany

Joel Blomqvist

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Valtteri Puustinen, Ryan Shea

Injured: Blake Lizotte (concussion), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery), Vasily Ponomarev (upper body)

Status report

Andersen starting is the only expected change for Carolina after its 4-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. ... Hurricanes forward Brendan Lemieux was assigned to Chicago of the American Hockey League after clearing waivers Thursday. He has not played this season because of an undisclosed injury. ... Penguins goalie Alex Nedeljkovic was assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL on a conditioning loan Thursday. He has been out because of a lower-body injury sustained during the preseason. ... Blomqvist will make his third NHL start and play for the fourth time in six games. The 22-year-old rookie made 26 saves on 28 shots in relief of Jarry in a 6-5 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. Jarry had allowed three goals on five shots in the first period.

