Hurricanes at Flyers projected lineups

HURRICANES (13-4-0) at FLYERS (8-9-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, NBCSP
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier
Tyson Jost -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Ty Smith
Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Frederik Andersen (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink
Anthony Richard -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Erik Johnson
Egor Zamula -- Helge Grans
Ivan Fedotov
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Morgan Frost
Injured: Emil Andrae (mid body), Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. ... Jarvis practiced Tuesday but coach Rod Brind'Amour called the forward "probably very doubtful," to play. Jarvis has missed the past four games. ... Andrae, York and Drysdale took part in an optional morning skate but all three defensemen will be out. Drysdale skated in a noncontact jersey; he and York are on injured reserve.