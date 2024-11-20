Hurricanes at Flyers projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (13-4-0) at FLYERS (8-9-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, NBCSP

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier

Tyson Jost -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Frederik Andersen (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink

Anthony Richard -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Erik Johnson

Egor Zamula -- Helge Grans

Ivan Fedotov

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Morgan Frost

Injured: Emil Andrae (mid body), Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. ... Jarvis practiced Tuesday but coach Rod Brind'Amour called the forward "probably very doubtful," to play. Jarvis has missed the past four games. ... Andrae, York and Drysdale took part in an optional morning skate but all three defensemen will be out. Drysdale skated in a noncontact jersey; he and York are on injured reserve.

