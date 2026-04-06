Tkachuk scores twice, Senators defeat Hurricanes

The Senators hold the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of the New York Islanders and two points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings.

“That’s a playoff team,” Carolina forward Taylor Hall said of Ottawa. “I don’t know if they’re going to make the playoffs, but that’s a team that plays playoff hockey, and it’s a good test for what we’re going to see. They have that desperation, and we’re going to have to match that in a couple weeks.”

Andrei Svechnikov, Logan Stankoven, and Hall scored for the Hurricanes (49-22-6), who had won three straight. Frederik Andersen made 25 saves.

Carolina is first in the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference. The Hurricanes would have clinched the division title with one point on Sunday.

“Pretty flat and just doing things that you’re not going to win (doing),” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “(We were not) winning any 50-50 pucks and face-offs were terrible. We (didn't) start with the puck, bad pinches, bad penalties, the list goes on and on. And yet somehow we were still in the game there for a while. It was not a good night for us.”

Stankoven gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead on the power play at 5:22 of the first period. Nikolaj Ehlers attempted a backhand-to-forehand move down low but lost control of the puck, which slid into the slot to Stankoven, who buried it past Ullmark.

“That line’s been the one bright spot all year, really. They’ve never really come off it,” Brind’Amour said of the Hall-Stankoven-Jackson Blake line. “They’ve been pretty solid and he was good again. ‘Hallsy’ gave us a goal too at the end, not giving up. But we can’t win with just one line. We need to have other contributors, and we didn’t have that tonight.”

Cozens tied it 1-1 on the power play at 7:17. Drake Batherson sent the puck into the slot to Stutzle, whose rebound went to Cozens for a backhand past Andersen.

“They play well at home, they play with a lot of speed,” Hall said. “And if you're not able to sustain O-zone time in their end, they break pucks out quickly, and they're on the attack very fast.”